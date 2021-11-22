India Vs New Zealand Test: Could Shreyas Iyer Replace Virat Kohli At No. 4 In 1st Test?

After sweeping the three-match T20I series New Zealand on Sunday, India start their three-match Test series against the Kiwis with the first Test scheduled to start on November 25 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Heading into the Test series, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer stands a chance to make his Test debut for India, after being included in the Test squad, as India miss the services of Rohit Sharma in the series and skipper Virat Kohli in the first Test match. Iyer played for the Men In Blue in the recently concluded T20I series, where he scored a total of 30 runs while batting in two innings.

Top series win 🇮🇳 Onto the Tests now 💪 pic.twitter.com/FHmToiq3nF — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, as Ajinkya Rahane leads India in the first Test match, he might include Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI to strengthen India’s batting in the middle order. With Rohit, set to be rested, Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings for the Men In Blue along with KL Rahul. While Cheteswar Pujara comes out to bat at no. 3, Rahane might look to fill the vacant no. 4 spot in the batting line-up, by bringing 26-year-old Iyer into the mix. Once the no. 4 position is sorted, the skipper Rahane might come out to bat at no. 5, while KS Bharat or Wriddhiman Saha can bat at no. 6, in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Shreyas Iyer has ample amount of experience in international cricket

Following the wicket-keeper Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel fill in the allrounder’s shoe, while India can go in with two pacers in form of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Iyer was announced for the Test series against the Kiwis so that he can be used as an option in the Indian middle-order of the Test squad with a tightly packed schedule ahead. Iyer made his international debut for India in 2017 and has the experience of playing 54 ODI and T20I matches in total on the international stage

India’s predicted playing XI for 1st Test match against New Zealand

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), KS Bharat/Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

India’s full squad for Test series against New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

