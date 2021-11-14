India Vs New Zealand Test Series: Daryl Mitchell To Replace Injured Devon Conway

In a major blow for New Zealand, one of their star batters Devon Conway has been ruled out from their upcoming tour of India starting November 17. It so happened that the southpaw ended up with a broken hand when he punched his bat in during T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday. While the injury has ruled him out of the bilateral series against Team India, he will not be featuring in the summit clash against Australia on Sunday either.

India vs New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway

It has now been officially confirmed that New Zealand's hero of the T20 World Cup semi-final win against England, Daryl Mitchell will be replacing the left-handed batter.

Head coach Gary Stead said Conway would return home with the T20 squad after their three-game series in India next week, while Mitchell will stay on for the two-Test series starting later this month.

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," Stead said as per New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment. He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group," he added.





Devon Conway was taken for an X-ray on Thursday, where it was confirmed that he had broken the fifth metacarpal in his right hand.

India vs New Zealand series

The T20I games will be played on November 17, 19, and 21 in Jaipur, Ranchi & Eden Gardens, Kolkata respectively after which both teams will be locking horns with each other in a two-match Test series. The first game will be played at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium (November 25-29) and the second and final Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3-7.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the shortest format and the first Test match. Even pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest as well. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been appointed as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the three T20Is.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna have received their maiden Test call-up for the series against the Blackcaps. Karnataka cricketer KS Bharat has been included in the squad as a reserve wicketkeeper-batter in place Pant. Jayant Yadav, who has played four Test matches for India, has also found a place in the 16-member squad for the New Zealand series. Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal, who was not part of the Test series against England, has been given a place in the squad.

(With ANI Inputs)