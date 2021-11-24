India Vs New Zealand Test: Why Should Suryakumar Yadav Bat At No. 4 In Kohli's Absence?

Virat Kohli, India's captain, is all set to miss the first Test against New Zealand, which will be contested in Kanpur from November 25 to November 29. In Kohli's absence, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been named as a replacement for an injured KL Rahul, is expected to be featured in the playing XI and bat at No. 4. Let's look at why Suryakumar Yadav could be one of the top options available for Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Dravid to replace Kohli in the playing XI.

Why should SKY bat at No. 4?

Suryakumar Yadav is an experienced campaigner with 77 First-Class matches and 101 List A games under his belt. Yadav has scored 5,326 runs in domestic First-Class matches at an average of 44.01. He also has 14 hundreds and 25 half-centuries to his name with the highest score of 200. Yadav was included in India's Test squad for the first time earlier this year when he was called to join the team in England following his remarkable international debut and subsequent performances.

Yadav can be a good replacement for Kohli as he knows how to anchor an innings in case the openers get out early. India has had the problem in the past where, after losing the openers early in the innings, the rest of the batting line-up has struggled to get the ship back on track. And, in the absence of Kohli, the possibility of the middle order being exposed early increases, which is where Yadav comes in. Yadav, like Rishabh Pant, is also suited to fast-paced cricket. His power pact batting could come in handy for India in the middle order.

Yadav can be an exciting option to replace Kohli in playing XI. If Yadav starts for India in the first Test match, the playing XI could look like this - 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Mayank Agarwal, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Ajinkya Rahane (c), 6. Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Ravi Ashwin, 9. Axar Patel, 10. Umesh Yadav, 11. Ishant Sharma/Mohammed Siraj.

Shreyas Iyer could also be a good option to replace Kohli in the playing XI. Iyer has played 54 First-Class matches and has scored 4,592 runs. He averages a little over 52 in the longest form of the game and has 12 centuries and 23 half-centuries to his name. Iyer is better known for his ability to anchor an innings rather than play big shots, which makes him a like-to-like replacement for Kohli.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

