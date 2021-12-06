India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli And Co. Celebrate 'series Win Over The World Champs'

Virat Kohli and co. took to social media to express their delight over team India's series win over the world champions New Zealand in the IND vs NZ Test series.

Virat Kohli took to social media to share pictures of the team from the game and post-match and captioned it "🏆🇮🇳🏆" while Wriddhiman Saha wrote "C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S". Indian opener Shubman Gill meanwhile wrote "Marching On 🇮🇳".

Meanwhile, R Ashwin expressed his delight over beating the world champions and said that it was a great game, which saw a great batting performance from Mayank Agarwal with the bat and Ayaz Patel with the ball. "A series win over the world champs! Feels great to win a Test at the Wankhede always. 👌👌A fab innings by Mayank Agarwal and great bowling performance by Ajaz Patel. A special thanks to the North Stand Gang for their support through the game 👏👏" while Cheteshwar Pujara too congratulated Ajaz Patel for his historic feat of 10-wickets in an innings "Great all-round performance by the team to register another comprehensive series win! Onto the next challenge! 🇮🇳 Congratulations to #AjazPatel as well for an historic achievement 👍 #IndVsNz #TeamIndia".

India cricket team's Tour Of South Africa To Begin From December 26

The rejigged India's tour of South Africa will begin on December 26th and will see the two sides play three Test matches followed by a three-match ODI series the BCCI announced last week with the 4 scheduled T20Is pushed for later next year. This decision was taken in the 90th Annual General Meeting of the Indian cricket board in Kolkata after concerns over the tour left emerged following the outbreak of a new COVID-19 variant that was spreading rampantly in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Cricket South Africa also thanked India for their support and also said that it will confirm the venues very soon as they look to begin their preparations to create a full bio-secure environment. "South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. A full Bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and Indian" the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

Image: BCCI