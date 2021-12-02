India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaching World Record In Test Cricket

Team India skipper Virat Kohli holds a number of records to his name and when he takes to the crease against New Zealand in the second Test match, he will have the opportunity to break another record. Kohli has the chance to become the captain with the most international centuries if he manages to score 100 in any of the two innings.

It is fair to note that it will not at all be an easy task as Kohli has not scored a century in his last 56 innings across all formats in international cricket. The last time he went over 100 was against Bangladesh in a Day/Night Test in November 2019. He has also averaged under 30 runs in Test matches since December 2020. The India skipper was out for the first Test against New Zealand which ended in a draw but will be returning to the playing XI in the upcoming second Test.

If Virat Kohli can manage to break his century drought then he would move past Australian cricketing legend Ricky Ponting for most international centuries as a captain in cricket. Not only that, but he will also be able to draw level with Ponting for most centuries by a Test captain at home. It is a possibility as Kohli has a good record at the Wankhede where he has played four matches and scored 433 runs in six innings at an average of 72.16 which includes three fifties and one century. It is also fair to note that the last time Kohli stepped into the crease at Wankhede he managed to rack up 235 runs against England back in 2016.

India vs New Zealand: Kohli talks about Wankhede pitch

Talking about the pitch conditions at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli told reporters that he is expecting it to provide value for all kinds of bowlers. The right-handed batter also added that they are expecting the Wankhede wicket to have "good bounce". The first Test match between the two sides saw the ball keeping drastically low and restricting batters' ability to score runs.

Speaking on the Wankhede pitch conditions, Virat Kohli explained, "It looks like a typical Wankhede wicket, we expect it to have some nice bounce. There’s value for all kinds of bowlers at the Wankhede and when you bat well, you can get runs as well. So I think it’s a great wicket for good cricket, and as I said, all skillsets are in the play all the time."

(Image: PTI)