IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli Lauds Indian Pacer; 'He's Going To Pick Up Wickets Always'

Speaking to the press after India defeated New Zealand by record margin of 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli heaped praise on Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who bowled a fiery spell for the team in the first innings. Siraj removed New Zealand's top-order on Day 2 as he ended up with the wickets of Will Young, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor. Siraj's clean bowled Taylor with a peach of a delivery that as become the talk of the town in Indian cricketing circles.

After India's huge win over New Zealand on Day 4, Virat Kohli lauded the 27-year-old pacer saying that Siraj is 'going to pick up wickets always' due to the way he bowls.

"He has come a long way. He has a lot of skill and talent. The way he bowls and puts effort, you think he's going to pick up wickets always. That's a special thing to have when the pitches are tough and wickets are not falling," Kohli said about the Indian pacers. "He doesn't really bank on conditions, he has a lot of skill and he banks on that instead. He can make important breakthroughs. See, even at the Lord's, when the ball stopped swinging, he was making the ball move and gave us some crucial breakthroughs," Kohli noted. "He's in the best headspace as a bowler. Now, it's about staying there and staying fit," he concluded.

'Whatever happens outside doesn’t affect us': Virat Kohli after IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Kohli also said that he can not judge Rahane's form as only the player himself knows what he is going through. The Indian skipper said that everyone needs to back Rahane in this tough moment, especially after what he has done in the past.

On Monday morning, India managed to defeat New Zealand to seal series win. The first India vs New Zealand Test, which looked to be going in the home side's favour was somehow played to a draw as Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra somehow managed to hold on for a draw.

Virat Kohli was rested for that match and in place, Ajinkya Rahane was named skipper. Rahane has faced a large amount of criticism for not only some of his decision making but also for his performances. However, after the recent Test win, where Rahane was not a part of the playing XI owing to an injury, Kohli responded to the criticism.

Kohli further added that the team does not react to praise or criticisms, things that happen outside the field does not affect them. He said that he supports everyone including Ajinkya Rahane and that he will not make a decision based on what is happening off the field.

"We don’t react to criticisms or praise, whatever happens outside doesn’t affect us. We as players know what happens in the team and in our heads. There’s a lot going on outside and we can’t let those things affect the way we play. We support everybody in the side, Ajinkya or anyone. We don’t take decisions based on what happens outside," the skipper added after India's thumping win over New Zealand.

Image: @BCCI/ Twitter