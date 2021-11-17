India Vs New Zealand: What Are India's Stats Against New Zealand In T20I Matches?

The New Zealand team, over time, has proved to be a major roadblock for Team India with Men in Blue losing out to Kiwis in two major tournaments. The New Zealand team first snatched away the World Test Championship from India following which they handed an 8-wicket defeat to Men in Blue which reduced their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the T20 World Cup tournament. The upcoming India vs New Zealand T20I series is a battle for Team India under Rohit Sharma to put a halt to their slide against New Zealand and also settle for the score for their previous losses.

India vs New Zealand head to head record

Coming to India vs New Zealand head to head record, both teams have played each other 17 times out of which New Zealand have won 9 matches, while India has won 6 matches. Two matches have ended in a tie. Talking about the face-off on Indian pitches, the visiting team has the upper hand by the slightest margin winning three out of the five matches, while India won just two matches.

India vs New Zealand stats

Coming to India vs New Zealand player stats, skipper Rohit Sharma has more runs against New Zeland with 352 runs from 14 matches, while KL Rahul has 242 runs from 6 matches. The record for the highest score also belongs to Rohit Sharma who has scored 80 runs against New Zealand. Coming to wickets after Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal has most wickets with 7 wickets in 10 wickets. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi has 19 wickets from 13 innings, while Mitchell Santner has 12 wickets and Tim Southee has 11.

India vs New Zealand schedule

Match 1 of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will begin on November 17, Wednesday in Jaipur. After Jaipur, both the teams will head to Ranchi on Friday, November 19 to play the second T20I. After Ranchi, both teams will fly to Kolkata for the final contest which will take place on Sunday, November 21. India will start fresh in the shorter format of the game, with Rohit Sharma as the new skipper and Rahul Dravid as the side's head coach.