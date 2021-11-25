India Vs New Zealand: What Happened To Tim Southee? Kiwi Pacer Walks Off Field With Injury

The first Test match between India and New Zealand is currently underway at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. During the match, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee had to leave the field due to an injury. Southee was seen leaving the field after bowling just four deliveries of his 11th over. The incident occurred during the 46th over when Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer were batting in the middle.

Southee was seen walking off the field as Kyle Jamieson finished his over. The nature of Southee's injury is still unknown. Southee's injury is seen as a blow to the New Zealand side, who had already entered the game without its main bowler Trent Boult.

Uh oh... Tim Southee is walking off.



Not sure what the injury is.#INDvNZ | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wtuWlqPn4O — Mohit Tiwari (@Mohitti778814) November 25, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first against the visiting New Zealand side. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India and forged a 21-run partnership before the former was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson for just 13 runs. Shubman went on to register his fourth Test fifty but was removed by Jamieson immediately after achieving the feat.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batted together for a while before the partnership is broken by Southee. Pujara went after scoring 26 off 88 balls. Rahane scored 35 off 63 balls before he was removed by Jamieson, who cleaned the skipper's stumps to pick his third wicket of the day. Debutant Shreyas Iyer is currently batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja. At the time of publishing this copy, India is 171/4 in 60 overs.

