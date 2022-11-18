India and New Zealand are slated to play the first T20I of their three-match series on Friday, November 18. The match is set to take place in Wellington, but the toss has been postponed because of heavy rain. The game will be abandoned without a ball being bowled if the rain doesn't stop. Fans must be wondering how long the officials will hold off on calling off the game.

NZ vs IND: Match abandoned

The scheduled time was 9:46 p.m. New Zealand time (2:17 p.m. IST). Match officials will wait to see if the rain stops by 2:17 p.m. IST and if the conditions are suitable for the game to begin. If umpires don't deem playing conditions are adequate, then match will be cancelled.

However, after further inspected, the umpires decided that play is not possible and decided to call of the match without a ball being bowled.

It was highly likely that the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will be called off as rain was still pounding in Wellington and hour after toss time. According to reports from the venue, there may be some surface flooding outside the ground where the game is to be played. Even though the Sky Stadium has a good drainage system, the game will be cancelled if it rains for an additional hour or so.

India vs New Zealand: Full squads

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Image: Twitter/BCCI