India Vs New Zealand: Who'll Be Team India's New Opening Pair In Absence Of Rahul & Rohit?

Following the T20 World Cup disappointment, Team India is set for a fresh challenge starting with a three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Wellington’s Sky Stadium will be hosting the opening match of the series. While Kane Williamson will continue to lead New Zealand, Team India will be led by Hardik Pandya with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul getting rest for the series. With the regular opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul not playing, we take a look at the probable opening combinations that India might play in India vs New Zealand 1st T20I.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Who will open the innings for Team India?

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are India's designated openers on the tour but the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have also operated as openers when required. Here are the options that Team India can try at top in the T20I series.

1) Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has been part of India's T20I side for some time now. The left-hander with his explosive batting can dismantle the opposition bowling attack and give India a strong start in the powerplay. Gill is yet to make a debut but has shown promise with his batting in the ODIs. He had a great IPL 2022 and won the title with Gujarat Titans. Gill can hold the innings at one end giving Kishan the chance to open his hands and go after bowlers.

2) Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant

Just like Ishan Kishan, Pant with his explosive batting can put opposition bowlers under pressure during powerplay. The wicketkeeper-batsman has failed to get enough games with Dinesh Karthik being preferred over him. The New Zealand series will be an opportunity to silence the doubters. Gill's ability to find gaps at ease and construct his innings will o nly benefit the team.

3) Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson

Ishan Kishan has a point to prove having failed to register a single 30-plus score in his last six T20I innings. A string of poor performances led to him being out of the reckoning for the T20 World Cup. He will be looking to make a huge statement with solid performance on the challenging tour to New Zealand.

Samson despite having the talent has failed to get long rope due to which he has been unable to cement this place in the team. The last time Samson opened for India, he smashed a 42-ball 77 against Ireland back in June. If both players open the innings then they can dominate opposition bowlers and provide India with a fiery start in the first six overs.