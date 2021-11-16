India Vs New Zealand: Will Air Pollution Threat Play A Role In 1st T20I? KL Rahul Answers

Speaking ahead of India's first training session ahead of India vs New Zealand series, India's T20 vice-captain KL Rahul was asked if there are concerns about Jaipur's growing air pollution levels with the city recording extremely low AQI levels Monday morning with the city filled with smog throughout the day.

KL Rahul jokingly said he did not carry a metre with him, and thus he couldn't tell how bad the pollution has been. During a virtual press conference, he said, "Actually, we haven't stepped out yet. We just reached the stadium so I don't know, I don't have an answer to that. I am not carrying a metre with me in my hand to say how bad the pollution is. I am sure it won't be that bad. We all are here to play cricket."

'We have a great opportunity to learn from Rahul Dravid'

KL Rahul also added that the India cricket team will have a great opportunity to learn from someone like Rahul Dravid, who is someone who has a great understanding of the game and has always been about teamwork. "Look, I have been fortunate to know him for a very long time. As a youngster, I did try to pick his brain. He was very helpful to all of us back home in Karnataka. He has helped boys across the country, having him here with us as a part of that setup will give us an opportunity to learn. We all know how big a name Rahul Dravid is, we have a great opportunity to learn from him and get better as cricketers. When it comes to coaching, I have played a couple of games with India A setup, he is somebody who has a great understanding of the game and creates an atmosphere where everybody is comfortable. He has always been a team man." he said.

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will begin on Wednesday followed by games on Friday, and Sunday, followed by a two-match Test series. The IND vs NZ 1st T20 is scheduled to take place at The Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Image: PTI