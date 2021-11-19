India Vs New Zealand: Will MS Dhoni Pay A Visit To Ranchi Stadium For 2nd T20I?

Basking in the success of their recent T20I win, Team India on Friday will lock horns with New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The first India vs New Zealand's T20 match in Jaipur ended with Rohit Sharma & Co beating the 'Black Caps' by 5 wickets and securing a lead by 1-0 in the three-match T20 series. Now, with the second match of the series slated to take place in Ranchi, fans are wondering whether they will get a glimpse of MS Dhoni in the stadium during the match. Like the first match of the series, India vs New Zealand's second T20 also will take place with 100% seating capacity and fans who are fully vaccinated are eligible to enjoy the match from the stadium.

Now, coming to the fans' question on MS Dhoni's presence who is currently in Ranchi, Jharkhand State Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Sahay told PTI that the association cannot confirm whether MS Dhoni will attend come to the stadium to watch the match. "Dhoni is here only and also played tennis at the stadium courts today. But we can’t say whether he’s going to come for the match," Sahay said.

Furthermore, Sanjay Sahay stated that the Jharkhand State Cricket Association is expecting a full house after the state government has given a green signal to “100% capacity".

As per a state government notification, people who are double vaccinated or carrying RT-PCR negative results will be allowed entry into the venue. “The state government has okayed for a full capacity and we are all set to witness a full house in India after a long, long time. There will also be food available in the stands. Normalcy is back again," Sahay added.

Ind vs NZ 2nd T20

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is already leading the three-match T20I series after their win in the opening match in Jaipur. Following a fine knock from skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, Team India was able to chase down the target set by Tim Southee-led New Zealand cricket team. In the 2nd T20, Team India management will look to go with an unchanged squad and win the series before testing the bench strength.

In terms of head-to-head record, India and New Zealand have played a total of 19 T20I matches against each other. The Blackcaps enjoy an upper hand over their Indian counterparts in the shortest format of the game. New Zealand has won 9 of those matches, while India has won just seven. Two games were tied and one ended in no result.

