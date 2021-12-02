India Vs New Zealand: Wriddhiman Saha Provides Big Update On Fitness Ahead Of 2nd Test

Team India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha came under massive scrutiny in India vs New Zealand first Test match as he was sidelined for several moments in the match owing to a stiff neck, with some fans on social media stating that his end was near.

With his fitness being a massive concern, the 37-year old himself took to social media and provide an update for his fans.

Wriddhiman Saha provides an injury update

Wriddhiman Saha took to his official Koo handle to update his fans about his injury status, stating that he is 'fully fit' and 'looking forward' to second India vs New Zealand test match. With the 37-year old suffering neck spasms, stand-in wicketkeeper KS Bharat stepped in for moments of Day 3 and Day 5 of the first Test match.

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli discusses Wriddhiman's fitness

While speaking to the press, India cricket team captain Virat Kohli said, "Saha is now fit and he has recovered from his neck niggle. We will discuss the combination in a bit based on weather and pitch conditions."

Meanwhile, as for the pitch conditions at Wankhede, Kohli said, "It looks like a typical Wankhede wicket. We expect it to have some nice bounce. There’s value for all kinds of bowlers at the Wankhede and when you bat well, you can get runs as well. So I think it’s a great wicket for good cricket, and as I said, all skill sets are in the play all the time."

🚨 Update 🚨: Wriddhiman Saha felt stiffness in his neck while keeping in the second innings. It was affecting his movement while wicket-keeping. KS Bharat will keep wickets in his absence on Day 5.#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/h3BfWYGnft — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2021

IND vs NZ second Test match details

Dates: December 3 to 7

Location: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: Match will commence live at 9:30 AM IST every day

How to watch IND vs NZ live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch IND vs NZ live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD. As for the live stream of the game, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.