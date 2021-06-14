India Vs New Zealand WTC Final: Here's How Much Virat Kohli And Co. Will Get If They Win

Fans are eagerly waiting for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final clash that is about to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 18. The winner of India vs New Zealand Test match will create history by being the first cricket team to win the title of World Test Championship. Along with the championship title, the winner of the WTC Final will also receive a massive amount of prize money which has been recently revealed.

WTC Final 2021 prize money revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the WTC Final 2021 prize money that will be received by the winner of the World Test Championship. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice confirmed on Monday that the winner of the WTC Final will receive a prize money amount of USD 1.6 million (approx. INR 11.7 crores). On the other hand, the runner-up will receive a prize money amount of USD 800,000 (approx. INR 5.8 crores). It was also informed that in case of a draw, the prize money will be split between the two teams.

The New Zealand cricket team concluded the England vs New Zealand Test series by registering a 1-0 win after defeating England in the 2nd Test match. The recent series win has helped New Zealand to claim the number 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings which was previously held by the Indian team. The New Zealand team would play the WTC Final with high morale after their series win against England. On the other hand, the Indian team is preparing well for the final clash through the intra-squad matches at Southampton.

WTC Final jersey online purchase

Fans who wish to buy the official Test jersey of the Indian team can tune into mplsports.in website. MPL Sports is the official kit sponsor of the Indian team and the WTC Final jersey online purchase can be done through their website. MPL Sports has a Fan Edition and a Player Edition of the Team India Test jersey.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

