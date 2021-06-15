India Vs New Zealand WTC Final: Indian Brand Aims To Capture Global Market With New Deal

The anticipation for the inaugural World Test Championship Final is growing each passing day. The Virat Kohli-led side is slated to take on the in-form New Zealand side at Southampton in the ultimate contest of the tournament. Given the enormous popularity of the sport in the country, an Indian brand has come on board as a partner for the all-important clash. India's TMT bar producer Shyam Steel has come into a partnership with the India vs New Zealand WTC Final.

Shyam Steel India announces partnership with WTC FInal 2021

The WTC Final 2021 has emerged as a viable choice for Indian firms seeking to raise brand exposure in the global market. Shyam Steel's association with the marquee event promises them tremendous visibility among the masses. According to the partnership, the company's logo will appear on both the outfield and the perimeter board. Furthermore, it also will be used during flash interviews and as a backdrop for the post-match presentation.

Furthermore, as part of this agreement, the company also will have the rights to use the audio-visual footage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final for internal usage and promotional activities. In an official statement, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel India, stated that the brand's participation in the renowned event is a source of pride for the company. He pointed out that since India is a cricket-loving country, the collaboration will help them establish a strong brand recall among viewers.

Indian cricket team Instagram: Virat Kohi trains ahead of the crucial game

WTC FInal 2021 Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

