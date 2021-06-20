India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 3: Bad Light Stops Play; NZ- 101/2 Stumps

New Zealand pacers were on top of the game during the first session of Day 3 as they picked 4 wickets and leaked just 65 runs. India finished at 211/7 in 89 overs before lunch. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lost their wickets before lunch as Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner picked wickets for the Kiwis.