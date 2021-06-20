India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 3: Bad Light Stops Play; NZ- 101/2 Stumps

Quick links:
(Image Credit: ICC)
Stat Attack- Devon Conway's wicket was Ishant Sharma's 200th Test wicket away from home
NZ 101/2 (49)
Bad light stops play!
Ishant Sharma gets the big wicket of Devon Conway! The New Zealand opener falls for 54.
NZ 101/2 (48.5)
Devon Conway has 50! Brings it up with 3 off Bumrah.
NZ 99/1 (44)
Ravi Ashwin leading wicket taker for India in WTC, overall he's just 4 wickets away to top the chart of World Test Championship. pic.twitter.com/D4sPWFWVUf— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 20, 2021
Breakthrough! Ravi Ashwin takes the first wicket for India. A spinner 😎 Come on Ash! #INDvNZ #WTC21— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 20, 2021
Ravi Ashwin strikes, the love for lefties continues for him, breaks 70 runs partnership between Conway and Latham. It was a very good catch by Virat Kohli. #INDvNZ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2021
NZ 76/1 (39)
Final. 34.2: WICKET! T Latham (30) is out, c Virat Kohli b Ravichandran Ashwin, 70/1
NZ 70/1 (34.2)
The great Sunil Gavaskar presented our newest ICC Hall Of Fame inductee @KumarSanga2 with the special cap
A good opening partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway
NZ 57/0 (28.5)
After 10 overs, they are 19/0.
NZ 36/0 (21)
Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled two consecutive maiden overs after being brought in as second change to replace Ishant Sharma. Ashwin has bowled 2 overs without leaking a single run.
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought in as second change by skipper Virat Kohli. Ashwin has replaced Ishant Sharma in India's bowling attack at the moment. Ashwin bowled a maiden as his first over of the WTC final.
Kiwi batsmen are looking comfortable in the middle having played more than 11 overs in their first innings. Both Tom Latham and Devon Conway have faced over 30 balls each in the match and have scored 11 and 8 respectively. New Zealand are currently batting at 19/0 (12 overs).
The covers are off as New Zealand batters resume batting in the second innings of the one-off Test. The play was stopped briefly due to sudden drizzling in the 11th over of the game.
The Kiwis were batting at 19/0 when the umpires called for covers as it started raining in Southampton. India had bowled 10.1 overs before the play stopped at the Ageas Bowl.
India pacer Mohammed Shami has been brought in place of Jasprit Bumrah by skipper Virat Kohli. Shami comes in as the first bowling change for India.
Devon Conway has scored his second boundary of the WTC final against India as he hit one through covers off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.
NZ: 16/0
Latham: 8 (26)
Conway: 8 (22)
Final. 7.3: J Bumrah to D Conway (8), 4 runs, 16/0
Average Seam in Overs 1-10:
NZ - 0.9°
India - 1.0°#WTCFinal https://t.co/JRPupfrCEz
After the end of five overs in the second innings, New Zealand batters have managed to put 11 runs on the board for no wickets.
New Zealand batter Tom Latham scored the first boundary for the Kiwis in the fourth over of the second innings off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. New Zealand 7/0 in 4 overs.
Final. 3.5: J Bumrah to T Latham (7), 4 runs, 7/0
Averaging 138.5kph, Jasprit Bumrah is the quickest of India’s current crop of fast bowlers. He generates 0.62 degrees of seam, the highest of all Indian seamers (since 2006). In world cricket of those as quick as Bumrah only Pattinson generates more seam movement. #WTCFinal— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 20, 2021
Kiwi batsmen Tom Latham and Devon Conway are looking good so far in the middle as they have scored 2 runs for New Zealand in two overs.
The second innings of the inaugural World Test Championship final has begun after Kiwi bowlers bowled out India for 217 runs in 92.1 overs. Tom Latham and Devon Conway have opened the batting for New Zealand, while Ishant Sharma has started with the ball for India.
New Zealand pacers have bowled out Indian batsmen for 217 runs on the board in 92.1 overs. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the star bowler for the Kiwis as he picked the first five-wicket-haul of the World Test Championship final.
Final. 92.1: WICKET! R Jadeja (15) is out, c BJ Watling b Trent Boult, 217 all out
Kyle Jamieson celebrates the fifth five-wicket haul of his career 👏— ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021
Gets back-to-back dismissals of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah after lunch.
🇮🇳 are 217/9.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/UPFl7kUbGh pic.twitter.com/RNAOEeufTl
Kyle Jamieson has picked two back-to-back wickets to register the first five-wicket haul in the WTC final. Jamieson picked Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the 92nd over of the match, just after lunch.
Final. 91.4: WICKET! I Sharma (4) is out, c Ross Taylor b Kyle Jamieson, 213/8
Final. 91.5: WICKET! J Bumrah (0) is out, lbw Kyle Jamieson, 213/9
India: 213/7 (91 overs)
Jadeja: 15 (52)
Ishant: 4 (12)
The second session of Day 3 of the World Test Championship final has begun with India batting at 212/7. New Zealand will be raring to pick three more wickets before the end of the second session, while Indian batters will be looking to put some more useful runs on the board.
Jadeja: 15 (51)
Ishant: 3 (7)
Superb bowling by NZ. Now every run scored by India will be highly valuable to its total. #WTCFinal21 #INDvNZ— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) June 20, 2021
Edges, crashes and near-misses – the most riveting moments of fast bowling from the first-innings so far, the Thums Up Thunderbolts
New Zealand pacers were on top of the game during the first session of Day 3 as they picked 4 wickets and leaked just 65 runs. India finished at 211/7 in 89 overs before lunch. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lost their wickets before lunch as Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner picked wickets for the Kiwis.