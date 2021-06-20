Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 3: Bad Light Stops Play; NZ- 101/2 Stumps

India and New Zealand are currently locking horns on Day 3 of the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
(Image Credit: ICC)

23:04 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Ishant Sharma gets 200th Test wicket away from home

Stat Attack- Devon Conway's wicket was Ishant Sharma's 200th Test wicket away from home

NZ 101/2 (49)

23:04 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Bad light stops play, umpire announces Stumps for day 3

 

22:56 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind Vs NZ: Ishant Sharma removes well-settled Devon Conway

NZ 101/2 (48.5)

22:34 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Devon Conway continues his good form, hits first fifty of WTC Final

NZ 99/1 (44)

22:09 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Netizens hail Ashwin for providing a breakthrough to Team India

NZ 76/1 (39)

21:50 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Ashwin sends well-settled Latham back to pavilion

NZ 70/1 (34.2)

21:25 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Kumar Sangakkara inducted in ICC Hall of Fame

 

21:23 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind Vs NZ: Latham-Conway keep Black Caps in commanding position

NZ 57/0 (28.5)

20:36 IST, June 20th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Conway & Latham off to a solid start, Tea Day 3

NZ 36/0 (21)

20:10 IST, June 20th 2021
Ashwin bowls two back-to-back maidens

Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled two consecutive maiden overs after being brought in as second change to replace Ishant Sharma. Ashwin has bowled 2 overs without leaking a single run. 

20:02 IST, June 20th 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Ashwin comes in as the second change

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought in as second change by skipper Virat Kohli. Ashwin has replaced Ishant Sharma in India's bowling attack at the moment. Ashwin bowled a maiden as his first over of the WTC final. 

 

19:50 IST, June 20th 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Kiwis looking comfortable at 19/0

Kiwi batsmen are looking comfortable in the middle having played more than 11 overs in their first innings. Both Tom Latham and Devon Conway have faced over 30 balls each in the match and have scored 11 and 8 respectively. New Zealand are currently batting at 19/0 (12 overs).

19:41 IST, June 20th 2021
Play resumes

The covers are off as New Zealand batters resume batting in the second innings of the one-off Test. The play was stopped briefly due to sudden drizzling in the 11th over of the game. 

19:40 IST, June 20th 2021
Rain stops play

The Kiwis were batting at 19/0 when the umpires called for covers as it started raining in Southampton. India had bowled 10.1 overs before the play stopped at the Ageas Bowl.  

19:34 IST, June 20th 2021
Mohammed Shami comes in as the first change

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been brought in place of Jasprit Bumrah by skipper Virat Kohli. Shami comes in as the first bowling change for India.

 

19:26 IST, June 20th 2021
Devon Conway scores his second boundary

Devon Conway has scored his second boundary of the WTC final against India as he hit one through covers off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. 

NZ: 16/0

Latham: 8 (26)

Conway: 8 (22) 

 

19:22 IST, June 20th 2021
Average seam and swing by India-New Zealand bowlers in WTC final

 

19:12 IST, June 20th 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: NZ 11/0

After the end of five overs in the second innings, New Zealand batters have managed to put 11 runs on the board for no wickets. 

19:07 IST, June 20th 2021
First boundary for the Kiwis

New Zealand batter Tom Latham scored the first boundary for the Kiwis in the fourth over of the second innings off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. New Zealand 7/0 in 4 overs. 

 

19:01 IST, June 20th 2021
Jasprit Bumrah's bowling analysis

 

18:58 IST, June 20th 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Kiwis at 2/0 in 2 overs

Kiwi batsmen Tom Latham and Devon Conway are looking good so far in the middle as they have scored 2 runs for New Zealand in two overs. 

18:50 IST, June 20th 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Second innings start

The second innings of the inaugural World Test Championship final has begun after Kiwi bowlers bowled out India for 217 runs in 92.1 overs. Tom Latham and Devon Conway have opened the batting for New Zealand, while Ishant Sharma has started with the ball for India.  

18:40 IST, June 20th 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: India 217 all-out on Day 3

New Zealand pacers have bowled out Indian batsmen for 217 runs on the board in 92.1 overs. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the star bowler for the Kiwis as he picked the first five-wicket-haul of the World Test Championship final. 

 

18:33 IST, June 20th 2021
Jamieson registers first five-wicket-haul of WTC final

 

18:31 IST, June 20th 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Jamieson picks two to register fifer

Kyle Jamieson has picked two back-to-back wickets to register the first five-wicket haul in the WTC final. Jamieson picked Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the 92nd over of the match, just after lunch.   

 

18:22 IST, June 20th 2021
India finishes 213/7 after 91 overs

India: 213/7 (91 overs)

Jadeja: 15 (52)

Ishant: 4 (12)

18:17 IST, June 20th 2021
Play resumes after lunch

The second session of Day 3 of the World Test Championship final has begun with India batting at 212/7. New Zealand will be raring to pick three more wickets before the end of the second session, while Indian batters will be looking to put some more useful runs on the board. 

Jadeja: 15 (51)

Ishant: 3 (7)

18:10 IST, June 20th 2021
'Every run from India will be highly valuable'

 

18:01 IST, June 20th 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Riveting moments from first innings

 

17:50 IST, June 20th 2021
New Zealand pacers on top before lunch

New Zealand pacers were on top of the game during the first session of Day 3 as they picked 4 wickets and leaked just 65 runs. India finished at 211/7 in 89 overs before lunch. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lost their wickets before lunch as Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner picked wickets for the Kiwis. 

