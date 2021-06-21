India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 4: Play Abandoned Due To Rain

Quick links:
The most important question that arises after the suspension of play on Day 4 is if a result in India's favour is still possible with a maximum of 196 overs remaining to be bowled in the game?
The only way Indians can win this Test match is if New Zealand batters suffer a collapse in both their innings, which is highly unlikely in conditions that are conducive to the Kiwis and also because of the strong Kiwi batting line-up.
The play has been abandoned without a single ball bowled on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. New Zealand was supposed to resume batting this morning, however, due to bad weather, match officials have now suspended the play.
Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to consider hosting any future one-off match in England due to bad weather. Pietersen has said that the ICC should have chosen Dubai instead of England as the neutral venue to host the World Test Championship final.
Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub!
Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has mocked the International Cricket Council (ICC), claiming that the World Test Championship final could not have been held at a worse time because of the rain delays and bad weather. He said both the batsmen and the ICC could not find a better timing.
Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi#WTCFinal— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2021
Former India and New Zealand cricketers have slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) after rain washed out the first session of Day 4 without a single ball bowled. Former India international VVS Laxman said the ICC did not get the rules right and if bad weather continues to play a spoilsport, a result at the end of the match will be unlikely, which is not what the fans want. Former Kiwi bowler Shane Bond said he would like to see a result come out of the game no matter how much time it takes.
"I think both the teams will obviously try to have a result out of this match, but if the conditions don't go our way, then there isn't much that both teams can do,” Gill was quoted as saying by Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rain has yet again played the role of a spoilsport as the first session of Day 4 of the World Test Championship final has been washed out. According to reports, it has become a lot brighter in Southampton and rain has started to die down. But the conditions on the ground are yet to become suitable enough for both teams to start the play.
Rain continues to pour at the Ageas Bowl stadium as scheduled lunch break approaches. The first session of Day 4 is likely to be washed out without a single ball bowled.
According to experts on the ground in Southampton, the rain continues to drizzle over the iconic Ageas Bowl Stadium. The match has already been delayed further from the scheduled start time, making the wait for fans even longer. If the bad weather continues, the play might get suspended on Day 4 and a draw at the end of the match will become inevitable. For the time being, the wait continues.
Rain has delayed yet another start of play in the World Test Championship final as the start of the game on Day 4 has been moved from its scheduled time due to bad weather.
The weather has not improved in Southampton with clouds still hovering over the stadium. The play is expected to begin at 10:30 am local time, but looking at the overcast conditions it might get delayed by some time due to bad light. When the play starts on Day 4, New Zealand batters will take charge in the middle to continue from where they left last evening, posting 101/2 in 49 overs. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will come back in the middle to bat while Indian bowlers will try and cut short the chase before the end of play on Day 4.
INDIA - 217 (92.1 overs)
Rohit: 34 (68)
Shubman: 28 (64)
Pujara: 8 (54)
Kohli: 44 (132)
Rahane: 49 (117)
Pant: 4 (22)
Jadeja: 15 (53)
Ashwin: 22 (27)
Ishant: 4 (16)
Bumrah: 0 (1)
Shami: 4 (1)
NEW ZEALAND
Boult: 2-47/21.1 overs
Southee: 1-64/22 overs
Jamieson: 5-31/22 overs
de Grandhomme: 0-32/12 overs
Wagner: 2-40/15 overs
NEW ZEALAND - 101/2 (49 overs)
Latham: 30 (104)
Conway: 54 (153)
Williamson: 12* (37)
Taylor: 0* (2)
INDIA
Ishant: 1-19/12 overs
Bumrah: 0-34/11 overs
Shami: 0-19/11 overs
Ashwin: 1-20/12 overs
Jadeja: 0-6/3 overs
The scheduled start of play on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final is expected to get delayed due to overcast conditions. The weather in Southampton at the moment looks grim with clouds all over the Ageas Bowl Stadium.
Team India had a bad day yesterday on the field.good thing is it’s past now..backing Team India to be at their best today to win all 3 sessions.. it is POSSIBLE.. do it boys @BCCI game on #ICCWTCFinal #INDvsNZ— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2021
Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson, who picked his fifth five-wicket haul in only his eighth Test match. Jamieson shined with the ball for New Zealand, helping the Kiwis restrict India for 217 in 92.1 overs. Jamieson picked up some important wickets, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.
