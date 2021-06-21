India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 4: Play Abandoned Due To Rain

The most important question that arises after the suspension of play on Day 4 is if a result in India's favour is still possible with a maximum of 196 overs remaining to be bowled in the game?

The only way Indians can win this Test match is if New Zealand batters suffer a collapse in both their innings, which is highly unlikely in conditions that are conducive to the Kiwis and also because of the strong Kiwi batting line-up.