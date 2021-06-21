Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 4: Play Abandoned Due To Rain

Day 4 of the World Test Championship final was expected to start at 10:30 am local time. However, bad weather has forced match officials to abandon the play. Another attempt will be made on June 22.

Image Credit: ICC

20:47 IST, June 21st 2021
BCCI shares pictures from Southampton after day 4 washed out

 

19:56 IST, June 21st 2021
Can India still win the WTC final?

The most important question that arises after the suspension of play on Day 4 is if a result in India's favour is still possible with a maximum of 196 overs remaining to be bowled in the game?

The only way Indians can win this Test match is if New Zealand batters suffer a collapse in both their innings, which is highly unlikely in conditions that are conducive to the Kiwis and also because of the strong Kiwi batting line-up. 

19:51 IST, June 21st 2021
IPL teams react to the suspension of play on Day 4

 

19:46 IST, June 21st 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Play abandoned for Day 4

The play has been abandoned without a single ball bowled on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. New Zealand was supposed to resume batting this morning, however, due to bad weather, match officials have now suspended the play.  

 

19:25 IST, June 21st 2021
Fans keep the spirits high as another washout threatens Day 4

 

19:19 IST, June 21st 2021
Kevin Pietersen urges ICC to not hold any important match in England

Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to consider hosting any future one-off match in England due to bad weather. Pietersen has said that the ICC should have chosen Dubai instead of England as the neutral venue to host the World Test Championship final. 

 

19:07 IST, June 21st 2021
Shubman Gill talks about Virat Kohli and the iconic win at the Gabba

 

19:01 IST, June 21st 2021
Virender Sehwag trolls ICC over rain delays

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has mocked the International Cricket Council (ICC), claiming that the World Test Championship final could not have been held at a worse time because of the rain delays and bad weather. He said both the batsmen and the ICC could not find a better timing. 

 

18:32 IST, June 21st 2021
Ex-cricketers slam ICC

Former India and New Zealand cricketers have slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) after rain washed out the first session of Day 4 without a single ball bowled. Former India international VVS Laxman said the ICC did not get the rules right and if bad weather continues to play a spoilsport, a result at the end of the match will be unlikely, which is not what the fans want. Former Kiwi bowler Shane Bond said he would like to see a result come out of the game no matter how much time it takes.     

18:20 IST, June 21st 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Fiery fast bowling by Indian pacers

 

18:03 IST, June 21st 2021
Shubman Gill opens up about rain delays

"I think both the teams will obviously try to have a result out of this match, but if the conditions don't go our way, then there isn't much that both teams can do,” Gill was quoted as saying by Kolkata Knight Riders. 

17:56 IST, June 21st 2021
A quick recap from Day 3 of WTC Final

 

17:43 IST, June 21st 2021
Lunch taken at the Ageas Bowl

 

17:22 IST, June 21st 2021
Rain washes out the first session of Day 4

Rain has yet again played the role of a spoilsport as the first session of Day 4 of the World Test Championship final has been washed out. According to reports, it has become a lot brighter in Southampton and rain has started to die down. But the conditions on the ground are yet to become suitable enough for both teams to start the play. 

16:39 IST, June 21st 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Rain likely to washout first session of Day 4

Rain continues to pour at the Ageas Bowl stadium as scheduled lunch break approaches. The first session of Day 4 is likely to be washed out without a single ball bowled. 

 

16:29 IST, June 21st 2021
Rain continues in Southampton

According to experts on the ground in Southampton, the rain continues to drizzle over the iconic Ageas Bowl Stadium. The match has already been delayed further from the scheduled start time, making the wait for fans even longer. If the bad weather continues, the play might get suspended on Day 4 and a draw at the end of the match will become inevitable. For the time being, the wait continues.   

16:07 IST, June 21st 2021
WTC finalists reveal their favourite thing about Test cricket

 

15:48 IST, June 21st 2021
Rain continues to pour down at the Ageas Bowl

 

15:22 IST, June 21st 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Bad weather delays the start of play!

Rain has delayed yet another start of play in the World Test Championship final as the start of the game on Day 4 has been moved from its scheduled time due to bad weather.  

 

15:17 IST, June 21st 2021
Rain delays start of play in WTC Final again!

 

14:59 IST, June 21st 2021
Delhi Capitals poke fun at English weather

 

14:43 IST, June 21st 2021
Table Tennis time for the Kiwis as wet weather returns

 

14:37 IST, June 21st 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Clouds still hovering over Ageas Bowl!

The weather has not improved in Southampton with clouds still hovering over the stadium. The play is expected to begin at 10:30 am local time, but looking at the overcast conditions it might get delayed by some time due to bad light. When the play starts on Day 4, New Zealand batters will take charge in the middle to continue from where they left last evening, posting 101/2 in 49 overs. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will come back in the middle to bat while Indian bowlers will try and cut short the chase before the end of play on Day 4.  

14:11 IST, June 21st 2021
No good news from Southampton as of yet!

 

14:08 IST, June 21st 2021
WTC Final in brief!

1st innings

INDIA - 217 (92.1 overs)

Rohit: 34 (68)
Shubman: 28 (64)
Pujara: 8 (54)
Kohli: 44 (132)
Rahane: 49 (117)
Pant: 4 (22)
Jadeja: 15 (53)
Ashwin: 22 (27)
Ishant: 4 (16)
Bumrah: 0 (1)
Shami: 4 (1)

NEW ZEALAND 

Boult: 2-47/21.1 overs
Southee: 1-64/22 overs
Jamieson: 5-31/22 overs
de Grandhomme: 0-32/12 overs
Wagner: 2-40/15 overs 

2nd innings

NEW ZEALAND - 101/2 (49 overs)

Latham: 30 (104)
Conway: 54 (153)
Williamson: 12* (37)
Taylor: 0* (2)

INDIA

Ishant: 1-19/12 overs
Bumrah: 0-34/11 overs
Shami: 0-19/11 overs
Ashwin: 1-20/12 overs
Jadeja: 0-6/3 overs
 

13:40 IST, June 21st 2021
Overcast conditions might delay the start of play on Day 4

The scheduled start of play on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final is expected to get delayed due to overcast conditions. The weather in Southampton at the moment looks grim with clouds all over the Ageas Bowl Stadium. 

 

13:09 IST, June 21st 2021
Harbhajan Singh wants Team India to be at their best on Day 4

 

13:06 IST, June 21st 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Jamieson speaks about team's focus for Day 4

 

12:45 IST, June 21st 2021
The weather looks grim in Southampton

 

12:38 IST, June 21st 2021
Nasser Hussain heaps praise on Kyle Jamieson

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson, who picked his fifth five-wicket haul in only his eighth Test match. Jamieson shined with the ball for New Zealand, helping the Kiwis restrict India for 217 in 92.1 overs. Jamieson picked up some important wickets, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant. 

 

