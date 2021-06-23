India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 6: NZ Beats India, Wins WTC Final

Quick links:
Image Credit: ICC
Scenes #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/YsAg4c6t2t— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021
Significant dates! ✍🏽 #WTC21 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/kjwxzqfOTX— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021
Kane Williamson brings up 50! Pulls one to the fence for four the ball after being dropped. SIX runs needed now! Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. Card | https://t.co/9M1mvODiZ3 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/WRjdo3uhTs— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021
NZ- 133/2
Kane Williamson flicks Ishant Sharma to the midwicket boundary and there are now 17 runs needed! Williamson 40* and Taylor 41* at the Hampshire Bowl #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/7bswfMWAuP— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021
NZ- 125/2 (43)
NZ need 14 runs to win WTC Final
This Day That Year 😎🏆@MSDhoni • #MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/gwTz7vUgui— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) June 23, 2021
That's the Difference between leader and captain 😎🏆@MSDhoni • #MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/w1IAoAp1n4— DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) June 23, 2021
Badly missing @msdhoni the champion,He is the only piece in this whole Galaxy #MSDhoni ♥️ Can we swap kohli with Dhoni in major matches 🙂?? @sachin_rt#WTCFinal2021 #WTC2021#WorldTestChampionship #BCCI #WTC21 #IndiaVsNewZealand #TestCricket #TeamIndia #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/EULgEP96LG— Ankit Kumar Dubey (@RealAnkitdubey) June 23, 2021
NZ- 109/2 (40.1)
A feather down leg and the 100 comes up! Ross Taylor 34* and Kane Williamson 26* with 39 runs required now. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. Card | https://t.co/9M1mvODiZ3 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/IuI7FNyQ29— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021
NZ- 104/2 (Drinks Break)
That’s a vicious Jasprit Bumrah delivery. Pitches on a good length but hits Ross Taylor on the helmet. Isa Guha likens it to “a spitting cobra”.#WTC21 #INDvNZ— Zachary Gates (@_zacharygates) June 23, 2021
Nasty blow on the helmet for Taylor from Bumrah.— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) June 23, 2021
Good to see Taylor smiling
47 to win#WTC21
NZ- 96/2 (36.1)
An important partnership for the @BLACKCAPS 🙌#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/JvhD04KARy— ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021
NZ 92/2 (34.4)
Cheteshwar Pujara dropped Ross Taylor, not sure it was only a catch or the trophy (Mace) 🏏🏆 #INDvNZ #WTC21final #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/6VuSH8aB2w— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) June 23, 2021
Pujara dropped world test championship😔#IndvNz pic.twitter.com/M58XeFGcEK— Nikhil (@nikhil23994) June 23, 2021
No Pujara, not today! #INDvNZ #WTCFinal 🏏🏆— T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) June 23, 2021
NZ 90/2 (34)
Pujara has dropped Ross Taylor in the bowling of Bumrah. #INDvNZ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara drops Ross Taylor, it can be proven a really costly drop.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2021
That drop by Pujara off Bumrah defines India's outing in this WTC final 😑— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) June 23, 2021
NZ- 85/2 (31.1)
Pant is off the field, Saha replaces him behind the stumps.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 23, 2021
Ashwin & Jadeja from both ends 🤞#WTC21 #INDvNZ #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing
NZ- 77/2 (29.1)
Jadeja faked everyone 😂 we all thought Taylor was gone 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w2aG2oFmiv— ribas (@ribas30704098) June 23, 2021
Jadeja what was that?😭😭— Labeed Siddiqui (@Labeed_Siddiqui) June 23, 2021
NZ- 74/2 (28.3)
Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, the @BLACKCAPS' two most experienced campaigners are at the crease, as they set their sights on the target 👀— ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021
They need 93 runs to win in 31 overs. #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/pGzQLEtwTP pic.twitter.com/j5JBQT5uIL
A couple of Ross Taylor boundaries pushes the team total over 50 then the runs required under 80. 79 runs needed with Taylor 13* and Williamson 8*. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/Qx3xLsDiKE— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021
NZ- 60/2 (24.4)
Virat Kohli wants more cheers and loud for the fans. pic.twitter.com/xteOqxFRKb— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 23, 2021
Virat Kohli asking the crowd to cheer up 🔥#WTC2021Final #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/nwFcfM2NQi— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) June 23, 2021
Ashwin gets two wickets and I’ve gone from feeling sleepy at 1:30am to feeling like I could run 10 kilometres 😂 #INDvNZ #WTC21— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 23, 2021
NZ- 46/2 (21)
Ravi Ashwin becomes the leader wicket taker in World Test Championship - one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/56XvDtcyub— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2021
Ravi Ashwin gets his 2nd, yet another left handed for Ashwin. What a legend he's been against the left handers.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2021
Ravi Ashwin is now the leading wicket taker of World Test Championship.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2021
NZ- 46/2 (19)
Ravichandran Ashwin successfuly manages to trap Devon Conway in the fronbt of the stumps, goes back after scoring 19 runs.
New Zealand are 44/2 in 17.2 overs.
How beautifully Ashwin is bowling, almost got Kane Williamson, he has been in fine fine rhythm in overseas as well, just injury kept away in few series since 2018. #INDvNZ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2021
Indian fans reactions, when Kane Williamson's survive, and Ravi Ashwin's ball misses leg Stumps. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9qshHYnFuq— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 23, 2021
Missing - Williamson survived #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/PndnqVPZES— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 23, 2021
NZ- 44/1 (16.5)
Kane Williamson survived a massive scare when he was given LBW in Ashwin's over. Williamson reviewed the decision and the ball was missing leg-stump
3 runs for Kane Williamson pushes the runs needed under 100. 97 now at the end of the Ashwin over. Williamson given out during the over LBW but overturned on review. Card | https://t.co/9M1mvODiZ3 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/XHWQjsn93R— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021
NZ- 42/1 (16)
Batting on 9, Tom Latham lost his patience and tried to use his feet to target Ashwin. However, Tom Latham missed the ball and stamped by Rishabh Pant.
Breakthrough! ☝️@ashwinravi99 strikes for #TeamIndia as @RishabhPant17 completes the stumping. 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021
New Zealand lose Tom Latham. #WTC21 Final
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/d2rIQTMaAW
NZ- 33/1 (14)
NZ- 33/1 (13.3)
Nice gesture from Dinesh Karthik, taking a selfie with his fan during the WTC final. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/l5hHqCiO5f— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2021
NZ 249 & 22/0 (10.2)
I think I may need a few apologies from the thousands of Indian fans in a few hours for my awful prediction that NZ would win the Test championship final … #OnOn #TestChampionshipFinal— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2021
NZ 249 & 21/0 (9.5)
Jasprit Bumrah has been handed over the ball to open the bowling for India in the final session of the Day 6 of the World Test Championship final. Bumrah has bowled a maiden to finish his 2nd over of the final innings.
NZ: 19/0
Latham: 5 (29)
Conway: 9 (25)
The play has resumed after the tea break on Day 6 of the World Test Championship final. New Zealand are betting at 19/0 and still require 120 more runs to win. The last final session will decide the first-ever World Test Championship winner.
India successfully defending small Test targets— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 23, 2021
Target
108 beat Aus (93) at Mumbai 2004
143 beat Aus (83) at MCG 1981
170 beat SAf (105) at Ahmedabad 1996#WTC21final #WTC2021 #WTCFinal #WTC #IndvNZ
This NZ team are like the Spartans! Just take a moment to think what they have achieved. The last two @ICC Men’s World Cup finalists & now this #WTCFinal! Outstanding work, not only inspiring young cricketers but leading by example of how to play in the right spirit. pic.twitter.com/HS5Ujzs7lz— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 23, 2021
Match officials have called for a tea break to mark the end of the second session on Day 6 of the World Test Championship final. New Zealand is going well with 19 for no loss in 8 overs. Three seamers used by Virat Kohli so far, including Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Latham: 5 (29)
Conway: 9 (19)
Indian players are desperately looking for a wicket in the last innings of the World Test Championship final to put some pressure on the Kiwis, who are looking good at the moment. Latham and Conway opened the batting for New Zealand and have faced 8 overs since the beginning of their innings.
NZ: 19/0
Latham: 5 (29)
Conway: 9 (19)
Virat Kohli has brought in Jasprit Bumrah as the first change in the final innings of the World Test Championship final. India is still looking for a breakthrough that will help them put some pressure on the Kiwis.
NZ: 19/0
Latham: 5 (23)
Conway: 9 (19)
India is still searching for a breakthrough in the final innings of the World Test Championship final. However, Indian bowlers have been on point since the start of New Zealand's second innings, leaking just 14 runs in 6 overs.
NZ: 14/0, need 125 runs in 47 overs
New Zealand opener Tom Latham has finally opened his account with a couple after facing 19 balls without a run. New Zealand are batting at 10/0 and require 129 more runs to win the first-ever World Test Championship final.