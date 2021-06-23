Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 6: NZ Beats India, Wins WTC Final

India bowled out for 170 runs in their 2nd innings with a lead of 138 runs. New Zealand has begun the chase with 139 runs to win in 53 overs.

Image Credit: ICC

23:30 IST, June 23rd 2021
Watch winning moment of New Zealand

 

22:59 IST, June 23rd 2021
Bumrah drops Williamson, NZ sailing towards victory

NZ-  133/2 

22:53 IST, June 23rd 2021
New Zealand sailing towards its first-ever ICC trophy

NZ- 125/2 (43)

NZ need 14 runs to win WTC Final

22:40 IST, June 23rd 2021
Netizens recall 'Mastermind' MS Dhoni

NZ- 109/2 (40.1)

22:31 IST, June 23rd 2021
Taylor-Williamson taking NZ towards historic win

NZ- 104/2 (Drinks Break)

22:19 IST, June 23rd 2021
Ross Taylor gets fierce blow on helmet on Bumrah's bowling

NZ- 96/2 (36.1)

 

22:13 IST, June 23rd 2021
Taylor-Williamson weaves 'important' 50-runs partnership

NZ  92/2 (34.4)

 

22:08 IST, June 23rd 2021
Netizens fear 'Has Cheteshwar Pujara dropped The Mace?'

NZ 90/2 (34)

 

21:59 IST, June 23rd 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara drops Taylor's catch in first slip

NZ- 85/2 (31.1)

21:51 IST, June 23rd 2021
Rishabh Pant leaves the field, Saha replaces him behind the stumps

NZ- 77/2 (29.1)

21:48 IST, June 23rd 2021
Netizens in splits after Ravindra Jadeja fakes Taylor's dismissal

NZ- 74/2 (28.3)

21:31 IST, June 23rd 2021
Taylor-Williamson stand firm as NZ eye to win WTC Final

NZ- 60/2 (24.4)

21:15 IST, June 23rd 2021
Virat Kohli asks the crowd to cheer even louder after Conway's wicket

NZ- 46/2 (21)

21:08 IST, June 23rd 2021
Netizens hail Ashwin as he takes his second wicket

NZ- 46/2 (19)

21:00 IST, June 23rd 2021
Ashwin strikes to dismiss Devon Conway

Ravichandran Ashwin successfuly manages to trap Devon Conway in the fronbt of the stumps, goes back after scoring 19 runs. 

New Zealand are 44/2 in 17.2 overs. 

20:55 IST, June 23rd 2021
Netizens react after Williamson survives LBW

NZ- 44/1 (16.5)

20:52 IST, June 23rd 2021
Review saves Kane Williamson, Ashwin denied second wicket

Kane Williamson survived a massive scare when he was given LBW in Ashwin's over. Williamson reviewed the decision and the ball was missing leg-stump

NZ- 42/1 (16)

20:40 IST, June 23rd 2021
Ashwin gets the breakthrough, dismisses Tom Latham

Batting on 9, Tom Latham lost his patience and tried to use his feet to target Ashwin. However, Tom Latham missed the ball and stamped by Rishabh Pant. 

 NZ- 33/1 (14)

20:40 IST, June 23rd 2021
'Congratulations NZ' trend on Twitter as WTC Final is still underway

NZ- 33/1 (13.3)

  

20:26 IST, June 23rd 2021
Dinesh Karthik takes a selfie with his fan

NZ 249 & 22/0 (10.2)

20:23 IST, June 23rd 2021
Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Indian cricket fans demands apology

NZ 249 & 21/0 (9.5)

20:20 IST, June 23rd 2021
Jasprit Bumrah opens bowling for India after tea

Jasprit Bumrah has been handed over the ball to open the bowling for India in the final session of the Day 6 of the World Test Championship final. Bumrah has bowled a maiden to finish his 2nd over of the final innings. 

NZ: 19/0

Latham: 5 (29)

Conway: 9 (25)

20:16 IST, June 23rd 2021
Play resumes after tea, NZ need 120 runs to win

The play has resumed after the tea break on Day 6 of the World Test Championship final. New Zealand are betting at 19/0 and still require 120 more runs to win. The last final session will decide the first-ever World Test Championship winner. 

20:07 IST, June 23rd 2021
India successfully defending low totals in Tests

 

20:04 IST, June 23rd 2021
'New Zealand are like Spartans': Former Australian cricketer

 

19:59 IST, June 23rd 2021
Tea break!

Match officials have called for a tea break to mark the end of the second session on Day 6 of the World Test Championship final. New Zealand is going well with 19 for no loss in 8 overs. Three seamers used by Virat Kohli so far, including Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. 

Latham: 5 (29) 

Conway: 9 (19)

19:56 IST, June 23rd 2021
India desperately looking for a wicket

Indian players are desperately looking for a wicket in the last innings of the World Test Championship final to put some pressure on the Kiwis, who are looking good at the moment. Latham and Conway opened the batting for New Zealand and have faced 8 overs since the beginning of their innings. 

NZ: 19/0

Latham: 5 (29)

Conway: 9 (19)  

19:51 IST, June 23rd 2021
Jasprit Bumrah comes in as first change!

Virat Kohli has brought in Jasprit Bumrah as the first change in the final innings of the World Test Championship final. India is still looking for a breakthrough that will help them put some pressure on the Kiwis. 

NZ: 19/0

Latham: 5 (23)

Conway: 9 (19)

19:48 IST, June 23rd 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: India still searching for a breakthrough

India is still searching for a breakthrough in the final innings of the World Test Championship final. However, Indian bowlers have been on point since the start of New Zealand's second innings, leaking just 14 runs in 6 overs. 

NZ: 14/0, need 125 runs in 47 overs

19:42 IST, June 23rd 2021
Latham brings his first runs after 19 balls

New Zealand opener Tom Latham has finally opened his account with a couple after facing 19 balls without a run. New Zealand are batting at 10/0 and require 129 more runs to win the first-ever World Test Championship final.  

