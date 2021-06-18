India Vs New Zealand WTC Final: 'One Game Can't Decide World's Best Team,' Says Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has played down the importance of the ICC World Test Championship final, saying, "one game is not enough to decide who is the best team in the world". Kohli, ahead of the much-anticipated ICC event, said the World Test Championship final is a one-off Test between the top two sides in the world and a single game could never be enough to decide who is the best. Earlier, India's head coach Ravi Shastri had said that a three-match series to decide the WTC winner from the next cycle would be an ideal option.

"If you're talking about Test cricket and deciding who is the best test team in the world on one game, over a period of five days, that's not the reality of the truth. It's not going to reflect anything to all the people who really understand the game and know exactly what has gone on in the last four or five years and how the teams have fared. If we win this game, cricket does not stop for us. If we lose this game, cricket does not stop for us," Kohli said in the press conference on the eve of the WTC final.

However, Kohli is probably treating the marquee event as just another Test match in order to shrug off the added pressure that comes with playing any multi-nation ICC tournament. There are also a couple of youngsters in the side such as Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, who might succumb to the pressure if the captain calls it the biggest Test match of his career. This may have prompted Kohli to play down the importance of the WTC final.

The historic day has finally arrived when the top two sides in the world will lock horns for the first-ever World Test Championship final in Southampton. The one-off match will start at 3:30 pm IST on June 18 and will see India and New Zealand fight for the ultimate glory to win the maiden WTC mace until June 22, excluding the reserve day in case of rain.

WTC final squad

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand has not announced its playing XI as of yet but has unveiled a 15-member squad from where it will pick its final XI.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (VC), BJ Watling (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Will Young, Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme.

(Image Credit: ICC)