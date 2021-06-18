India Vs New Zealand WTC Final: Play On Day 1 Called Off Due To Rain, Confirms BCCI

The wait for cricket fans to witness the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final has been stretched, as India vs New Zealand Day 1 has been called off without even the Toss due to heavy rains. BCCI and ICC confirmed the same on Twitter and announced that the play will resume tomorrow at 10:30 AM (local time).

It is to be noted that a Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario. As per the UK MET department, rain is expected to ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday, and Saturday is expected to be mostly dry and sunny, at least in some areas.

Due to persistent rain, play has been abandoned on day one of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton ⛈️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Vzi8hdUBz8 — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021

UPDATE - Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to rains. 10.30 AM local time start tomorrow.#WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

India vs New Zealand WTC Final live streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app. For the live scores and updates of the IND vs NZ WTC Final, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Team India's Playing XI For WTC Final

Playing XI of Team India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami

