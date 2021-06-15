India Vs New Zealand WTC Final: Virat Kohli And Co. Achieve Huge Milestone Off The Field

Cricket is one of the most cherished sports in India and it has managed to connect millions of Indian fans through its evolution in the country over the years. Currently, Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final that will take place on June 18 which will decide the first World Test Championship winner. Ahead of the WTC Final, Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team have achieved a massive milestone off the field.

Massive milestone achieved by the Indian cricket team Instagram account

The official Indian cricket team Instagram account has crossed the mark of 18 million followers, just before the start of the WTC Final. This massive milestone achieved by the Indian cricket team Instagram account shows the love and support received by the Indian cricket team from the fans. The Instagram account gives regular updates of all the things happening in the Indian cricket circuit.

The Indian cricket team account also announced the news after achieving the milestone of 18 million followers through an Instagram post. While addressing the massive following, the Indian cricket team account wrote in the caption that they were 18 million strong while thanking everyone for all the love and support. The Instagram account of the Indian cricket team has 5393 posts with the following count of 65.

Indian cricket team jersey online purchase

Fans who wish to support the Indian team in the upcoming WTC Final by buying the official Indian cricket team jersey online can tune into mplsports.in website. MPL Sports is the official kit sponsor of the Indian team and the WTC Final jersey online purchase can be done through their website. MPL Sports has a Fan Edition and a Player Edition of the Team India Test jersey.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

Image Source: PTI