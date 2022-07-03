India Vs Northamptonshire T20: IND Vs NOR Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction & Playing XI

Ahead of the India vs England T20I series, the Men in Blue are all set to take on Northamptonshire in a practice match on Sunday. The clash will commence live at 7 PM IST on July 3, from the Country Ground Northampton. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match, here is a look at the IND vs NOR live streaming details, and the India vs Northamptonshire Dream11 prediction.

India vs Northamptonshire squads

India: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tripathi, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (note: no clarity on the availability of captain Rohit Sharma)

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb(c), Saif Zaib, Nathan Buck, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Gus Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Alex Russell, James Sales, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos

India vs Northamptonshire predicted playing 11

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Northamptonshire: Joshua Cobb (C), Ben Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Alex Russell, Brandon Glover, Nathan Buck, Emilio Gay, Charlie Thurston, Saif Zaib, James Sales, Ricardo Vasconcelos

India vs Northamptonshire Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Ishan Kishan, Saif Zaib, Deepak Hooda

All-rounder(s): Hardik Pandya, Joshua Cobb

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brandon Glover, Nathan Buck

India vs Northamptonshire live streaming

Indian fans wanting to watch the clash against Northamptonshire can tune in to Steelbacks TV, which is the official YouTube channel of the hosts.

Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 practice match review

The first T20 practice match featured India taking on Derbyshire at the County Ground in Derby on Friday. In that contest, the Men in Blue emerged victorious with Deepak Hooda once again playing a fine knock while chasing a target of 151 runs. The 27-year-old smacked 59 runs off just 37 deliveries before he was dismissed by Ben Aitchison. Following Hooda's dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav and captain Dinesh Karthik helped the team get over the line with scores of 36 and 7 respectively.

As for the bowling earlier in the innings, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik were the stars of the night as they picked up two wickets each. With the Men in Blue not having featured the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal in the opening warm-up match, the management may make some changes for the second game against Northamptonshire.