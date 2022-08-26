Last Updated:

India Vs Pakistan: A Look At IND Vs PAK's Head-to-head Record In Asia Cup History

IND vs PAK: In Asia Cup, Fourteen India vs Pakistan matches have taken place so far. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will lead their respective sides on Sunday.

Vishal Tiwari
Image: AP


India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in their opening encounter at the upcoming Asia Cup on Sunday. The six-team competition, which is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11, will see the arch-rivals face off for the 15th time in the tournament. The match is scheduled to be held at Dubai International Stadium.    

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will lead their respective sides with top players such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Hardik Pandya also playing. Before the big-ticket match, let's take a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides. 

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record in Asia Cup

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have faced off against each other in a total of 14 games. India have an advantage against the Men in Green, having won 8 of the 14 games. On the other hand, Pakistan has triumphed in five of the 14 matches. Rain forced the 1997 encounter between the two Asian giants to be called off. The last time India and Pakistan played against each other in the Asia Cup was back in 2018. Both the games were won by India by huge margins. 

Year Result
1984 India beat Pakistan by 54 runs
1988 India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets
1995 Pakistan beat India by 97 runs
1997 Match called off due to rain
2000 Pakistan beat India by 44 runs
2004 Pakistan beat India by 59 runs
2008 India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
2008 Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets
2010 India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
2012 India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
2014 Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket
2016 India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
2018 India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
2018 India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets

India vs Pakistan: Full squads for Asia Cup

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Image: AP

