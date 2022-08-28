The Asia Cup 2022 tournament kicked off on Saturday with Afghanistan earning an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Day 2 will mark arch-rivals India and Pakistan going against each other at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai, UAE. Team India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament and will now look to begin its campaign with a win over Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Weather Report

Looking at the weather forecast of the IND vs PAK match a clear sky is expected in Dubai on Sunday. Given that there is no chance of precipitation, the high-intensity match is less likely to be spoiled by rain. While the wind speed is expected to be around 17 kmph on matchday, 35% humidity is forecasted for the match day. Meanwhile, the temperatures are expected to be around 40 degrees celsius to 31 degrees celsius during the match.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be helpful for the spinners while assisting pacers too. In the previous game at the Dubai International Stadium, Afghanistan restricted Pakistan to 105/10 in the first innings and went on to win the match in 10.1 overs. Alongside Afghanistan’s win, teams batting second have won most of the games at the venue in recent times. The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan; Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.