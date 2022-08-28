Quick links:
Image: Twitter@BCCI
India managed to get over the line against arch-rivals Pakistan in the last over when Hardik Pandya smacked a six. They defeated Pakistan by five wickets.
Team India have suffered another setback as Suryakumar Yadav is dismissed by Naseem Shah. They now need 51 runs to win from the last five overs.
After early stutters in their innings, Team India now need 59 runs to win from the last six overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.
Mohammad Nawaz is on fire as he dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession. At the end of 10 overs, the Men in Blue have just managed to score 62 runs for the loss of three wickets.
Pakistan are very much still in the contest as they dismissed Team India captain Rohit Sharma with Mohammad Nawaz picking up the wicket. At the end of 8 overs, the Men in Blue have scored 50 runs for the loss of two wickets.
After a nervous start to their innings, Team India have smacked 38 runs for the loss of one wicket after the powerplay. Captain Rohit Sharma is currently batting on four alongside former skipper Virat Kohli (29).
Virat Kohli has stabilized the innings for India after an early scare that saw KL Rahul getting dismissed for a duck. Kohli scored the first maximum of the match off Haris Rauf's bowling.
Virat Kohli hit Shahnawaz Dahani for a four to pick India's first boundary of the match. India are 10-1 in 2 overs.
Fakhar Zaman dropped India's star batter Virat Kohli in the very first over of the match. India are 2-1. Earlier, Naseem dismissed KL Rahul for a duck.
Naseem Shah struck early to dismiss KL Rahul for a duck. India are chasing a target of 148 runs.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma open the batting for India. They have a target of 148 runs to chase in the match.
India have dismissed Pakistan out for 147 runs in 19.5 overs. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Shahnawaz Dahani to end Pakistan's innings.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked four wickets for 26 runs to register the best bowling figure by an Indian bowler against Pakistan in T20 Internationals.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked his fourth wicket of the game to dismiss Naseem Shah for a duck. Pakistan are 128-9 in 18.3 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked his third wicket of the match as he dismissed Shadab Khan for 10 off 9 balls. Pakistan are 128-8 in 18.2 overs.
Arshdeep Singh has picked his first wicket as he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz for 1 off 7 balls. Pakistan are 114-7 in 17.1 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Asif Ali to pick his second wicket in the game. Pakistan are 112-6 in 16.3 overs.
Hardik Pandya has picked his third wicket of the match to dismiss Khushdil Shah for 2 off 7 balls. Pakistan are 97-5 in 14.3 overs.
Hardik Pandya has picked his second wicket in the match to dismiss Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan for 43 off 42 balls.
Hardik Pandya has dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed for 28 off 22 balls. Pakistan are 87-3 in 12.2 overs. Mohammad Rizwan is still intact at 36 off 36 balls.
Iftikhar Ahmed hit a massive six off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. Chahal dropped a catch the very next delivery. Pakistan are 87/2 in 12 overs.
Rohit Sharma has brought spinner Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack in the 8th over of the match. Pakistan are batting at 59/2.
Avesh Khan has picked his first wicket of the match as he dismissed Fakhar Zaman for 10 runs. Pakistan are 42/2 in 5.5 overs.
Mohammad Rizwan smashed Avesh Khan for a six to register the first maximum of the match. Rizwan also scored a boundary off the very next delivery.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for 10 runs. Pakistan are 15-1 in 2.4 overs.
Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammed Rizwan survived an early scare after he reviewed an LBW decision that was originally given out. The ball was deemed to be too high.
As for the score, Pakistan have scored six runs for the loss of no wickets after the first over.
Captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammed Rizwan open the batting for Pakistan, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling for India.
Ahead of the high octane India vs Pakistan clash, Hardik Pandya said, "We have prepared well, it is a special game but as players, we have to focus on it as any other game. It has never been the case that I wouldn't want to show what I have, but it is about being in a peaceful place and performing. It is never about proving a point. I have been in and out of the team, but to see the respect and value they have given me is incredible. The kind of mindset we are coming from, the players are much more relaxed. They don't want to feel the pressure of playing for India, they just want to express themselves. Credit to the management for making this team much more secure than any team I have ever played with in the past."
Team India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
After losing the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best."