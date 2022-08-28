Ahead of the high octane India vs Pakistan clash, Hardik Pandya said, "We have prepared well, it is a special game but as players, we have to focus on it as any other game. It has never been the case that I wouldn't want to show what I have, but it is about being in a peaceful place and performing. It is never about proving a point. I have been in and out of the team, but to see the respect and value they have given me is incredible. The kind of mindset we are coming from, the players are much more relaxed. They don't want to feel the pressure of playing for India, they just want to express themselves. Credit to the management for making this team much more secure than any team I have ever played with in the past."