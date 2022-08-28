India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Explodes With Reactions As IND Drop Rishabh Pant

In the high-octane IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday, Team India's management came up with a huge surprise by benching star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. With Dinesh Karthik having been selected over the 24-year-old, social media raised concerns that Pant may not be the first-choice wicket-keeper in the line-up ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant benched

Harsha Bhogle commented on the decision, calling it a huge call by Team India.

Leaving out Rishabh Pant is a huge call and a sign towards the favoured line-up at the T20 World Cup. It is also an acknowledgement of how India want to play with DK as a power finisher. Don't be surprised to see Jadeja at no 5 today, though. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2022

Here's how some fans reacted:-

IND vs PAK: Rohit wins toss & chooses to field

India won the toss and elected to field against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday as Virat Kohli returned for his landmark 100th T20 international. The focus will be on how well Kohli bats after taking a rest of more than six weeks from international cricket. Kohli is only the second player after Ross Taylor of New Zealand to have played 100 matches in all three formats.

However, the iconic Indian batter hasn’t scored a century for more than 1000 days and was rested for India’s last two tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. India preferred the power-hitting of Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant to accommodate Kohli upfront. Karthik had played some impressive knocks in the latter half of the innings in India’s recent T20s. India also included fast bowlers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh to supplement experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as paceman Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were both ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injuries.

India vs Pakistan playing 11

Team India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani