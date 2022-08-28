India is all set to begin its Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday, as they face Pakistan in match no. 2 of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side heads into the tournament on the back of twin T20I series wins in England and West Indies. The Men in Blue will now begin their Asia Cup title defence, with the tournament opener against familiar rivals.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in their last T20I face-off at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. However, the Indian team has brought a change in their mindset since last year’s loss and is now determined to open their campaign with a win over Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan team is one of the most awaited matches for cricket fans around the globe, given the long-running intense rivalry between them.

India vs Pakistan: Toss update

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Team India will field first.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Predictions

Captain- Babar Azam, Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain- Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan

Keeper- Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen- Babar Azam (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders- Hardik Pandya (VC), Shadab Khan

Bowlers- Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Confirmed Playing XIs

India: R Sharma (c), KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Yadav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, D Karthik (wk), B Kumar, A Khan, A Singh, Y Chahal

Captain @ImRo45 has won the toss and we will bowl first against Pakistan.



A look at our Playing XI for the game.



Live - https://t.co/o3hJ6VNfwF #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/O0HQXFQzC4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022

Pakistan: Pakistan XI: B Azam (c), M Rizwan (wk), F Zaman, I Ahmed, K Shah, A Ali, M Navaz, S Khan, S Dahani, H Rauf, N Shah

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Fantasy Tips

Captain Rohit Sharma has scored 3487 runs in 132 T20I matches in his career so far. He will be one of the top picks in fantasy teams, given his reputation as an explosive batter.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya is another top star for India in their campaign opener. He has been consistent in recent times and has scored 834 runs while notching up 50 wickets in his career.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is another top pick for fantasy teams. He has scored 3686 runs in 72 T20I games so far.

Mohammad Rizwan has scored 1662 runs in his T20I career, playing in 56 matches. He will be another safe pick for fantasy teams.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats

In the T20I format, arch-rivals India and Pakistan have played a total of nine games against each other. The Men in Blue have been the most dominative in head-to-head T20I clashes, as they have seven wins and two defeats to their name. Playing in the Asia Cup, India has faced Pakistan on overall 14 occasions since the inaugural season in 1984 and has returned with eight wins. On the other hand, Pakistan has won five head-to-head matches against India in the Asia Cup.