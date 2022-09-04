India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: IND Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips & H2H

Unbeaten Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 clash scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 4. The India vs Pakistan Super 4 stage match is scheduled to be played at Dubai Cricket Stadium and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Pakistan have scores to settle after losing their opening match against India by five wickets. The nail-biting contest went down to the wire with the Men in Blue emerging triumphant.

Hardik Pandya's all-round show alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket haul helped India begin their title defence on a winning note. However ahead of the crucial encounter, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament due to knee injury.

Virat Kohli's return to form brings some respite for the team, meanwhile, Pakistan's confidence will be sky-high following their record-breaking win over Hong Kong in the last league stage match. Mohammad Rizwan returned to his old form while spinners Shadab Khan and Mohamad Nawaz run rampant on the Hong Kong batting order.

Here, we take a look at IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the high-octane Super 4 encounter.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Nasim Shah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs Pakistan fantasy tips

Suryakumar Yadav

After failing to deliver against Pakistan,Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match in the last game against Hong Kong. He smashed 68 runs off just 26 deliveries and will look to continue the form against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya

Eventhough he missed the last match against Hong Kong, he played a huge role in India's win over Pakistan inthe previous outing. He not only scored 33 runs off 17 balls but also picked 3 wickets. He will be looking to produce yet another brilliant performance.

Naseem Shah

The young Pakistan seamer prduced an exceptional bowling performance for Pakistan against India and picked the wickets of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. He will aim at delivering yet another magiucal performance justlike he did in the previous match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The veteran pacer picked four wickets for 26 runs in theprevious Asaia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan which included the wicket of Babar Azam. Not only will he will be leading the bowling attack of India in this match but will also be expected to deliver similar performance as that of the first game.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan confirmed playing XI

India probabale playing XI

Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan probabale playing XI

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain