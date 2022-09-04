India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super 4, Dubai Stadium Weather Update: Will Rain Hamper Play?

After a thrilling finish in its first encounter, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other in Round 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament on Sunday, September 4. In the previous meeting between both teams duing the league stage, the match went till the final over where Hardik Pandya held his nerves and finished the match with a six and three balls to spare. The stakes will be high for both as they look to make a winning start to their Asia Cup Super 4 stage. A win for either of the teams in this crucial encounter will make their road to the final a little easier. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at India vs Pakistan weather update.

Asia Cup Super 4: How will the weather condition look like during the India vs Pakistan match?

The good news ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match is that the Dubai weather is expected to be good with rain unlikely to play spoilsport. The temperature could hover around 35 degrees celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 51 per cent. With no chances of rain, expect both teams to provide fans with yet another thriiliing contest.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 pitch report

So far in the tournament, the team batting second at this venue has often had an advantage as they have been able to chase down the target with much ease. The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium appears to be slow at times and have aided the spinners. The dew factor is expected to play a key role during the run-chase.The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan predicted playing XI

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan predicted XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.