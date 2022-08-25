India Vs Pakistan: Azharuddin Posts Puzzling Tweet On Virat Kohli's Form Ahead Of Asia Cup

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Wednesday shared a cryptic post on social media, which people believe is linked to Virat Kohli. Azharuddin turned to his official Twitter handle to urge people not to mention the phrase "Out of form," adding "it puts an unprecedented amount of pressure on a player." Azharuddin's comment has come just days ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup, where Kohli is all set to make a return to the Indian squad.

"‘Out of form’ a phrase that puts unprecedented amount of pressure on a player. Let them just go ahead and play with no speculations. #AsiaCup2022," Azharuddin tweeted. Although Azharuddin did not mention Kohli's name in his post, users flooded the comment section with messages linking his tweet to the India batter. Kohli has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years. He is currently under a lot of pressure to play big innings for India.

Kohli has not scored a single century since 2019. His last century came against Bangladesh in a pink ball Test match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. After a long hiatus caused due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Kohli made his return to the international arena but failed to score big runs for the country. However, Kohli has scored several half-centuries since his last hundred in 2019, showing the world that he still has the ability to perform on the big stage.

Asia Cup 2022

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. The tournament was originally slated to be held in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, it has been moved to the UAE. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. The Indian team has already reached the UAE to prepare for their Asia Cup campaign.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

