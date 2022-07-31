India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND W Vs PAK W CWG 2022 Match Live?

India women are set to face Pakistan women in a crunch Group A match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Both teams need a victory to keep their campaign alive after losing their respective opening matches. India team suffered a three-wicket loss to Australia despite having the World Champions in trouble thanks to an inspiring spell from Renuka Thakur. Harmanpreet Kaur scored the first half-century of the CWG 2022 tournament and will look to repeat a similar performance against Pakistan.

Pakistan women on the other hand came up short against Barbados by 15 runs and will be desperate for victory. The Women in Green are currently at the bottom of the table and need a victory to keep themselves in contention for a semi-final spot. The match promises to be a cracking encounter with the loser likely to be eliminated from the competition. Having said that, here’s a look at India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 live streaming details.

CWG 2022: Where will India vs Pakistan match take place in Birmingham?

The India women vs Pakistan women T20I match, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 31at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, UK.

When will India vs Pakistan T20I match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 begin?

The India women vs Pakistan women T20I match, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Pakistan T20I at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan T20I match, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 by tuning in to Sony Sports Network in India. All events of the CWG 2022 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in the country, which has official broadcasting rights.

How to watch India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 Live Streaming?

Cricket fans who want to watch India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 Live Streaming can go to Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Pakistan T20I at the Commonwealth Games 2022: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Women Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

India Women Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh