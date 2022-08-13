India Vs Pakistan: Detailed Analysis Of Their Previous Encounters In Asia Cup Thus Far

The cricketing world is currently gearing up for the Asia Cup 2022, which kicks off later this month. The tournament is being played in the UAE, while Sri Lanka continues to be the official host for the event. The group stage of Asia Cup 2022 will officially kick off with the tournament opener between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on August 27, before the Group A headliner between India and Pakistan, the next day.

While the 2022 edition is being played in the T20 format in preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year, India head into the tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Pakistan are the next best-ranked team, sitting third in the rankings, nine ratings behind India’s tally of 270. The India vs Pakistan match has served as the most awaited clash in the Asia Cup, since its inception in 1983.

Given that India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2013, they are only seen playing against each other in multi-team tournaments. This fact has heavily contributed to India vs Pakistan clash, becoming a much more valuable encounter. Having said that, here’s a look at all the previous encounters between both arch-rivals at the Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 1984

In the inaugural edition of the tournament, India defended a low-scoring total of 188/4 and picked up a victory against the Pakistani team. Surinder Khanna memorably scored a 56-run knock for India, while Ravi Shastri and Roger Binny’s effort of picking three wicket-hauls handed India the victory. Pakistan suffered a total of four runs outs in the match.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 1988

During the Asia Cup 1988 in Dhaka, India picked up a 4-wicket win over Pakistan after bowling them out on the first innings total of 142 runs. Arshad Ayub contributed with a fifer for India, while Kapil Dev and Maninder Singh notched up two wickets each. Although India kept losing wickets during the chase, Mohinder Amarnath returned not out after scoring 74 runs and claiming the win in 40.4 overs.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 1995

Pakistan’s maiden victory over the Men in Blue at the Asia Cup came during the 1995 edition after picking up a 97-run win. Batting first, half-centuries by Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram helped Pakistan score 266/9 before India suffered a collapse with 169 runs on the board. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sanjay Manjrekar scored the fifties for India in the match.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 1997

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in 1997 was abandoned due to a rain interruption. India reduced Pakistan to 30/5 in nine overs before the play was called off. Venkatesh Prasad registered the figures of 4/17 in the match.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2000

Pakistan’s second victory over India at Asia Cup came in 2000 when India went down by 44 runs. An unbeaten century by Mohammad Yousuf took Pakistan to 295/7 in the first innings as Anil Kumble took 3/43. Chasing the target India was bowled out for 251, after being at 75/4 in one stage.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2004

Pakistan continued their dominance over India at the Asia Cup by picking up a 59-run victory in 2004. Playing at Colombo, Pakistan yet again set a high-scoring target of 301 runs for India after Shoaib malik contributed with a 127-ball knock of 143 runs. India was reduced to 241/8 in the 2nd innings, despite Sachin Tendulkar’s 78-run innings.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2008

In the group stage of Asia Cup 2008, India broke Pakistan’s winning streak by picking up a 6-wicket win. Virender Sehwag starred for India with a knock of 119 runs in 95 balls and helped India chase down the target of 300 runs in 42.1 overs. However, in the Super 4s stage of the tournament, Pakistan made a comeback and won the match by 8 wickets.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2010

India went on to defeat Pakistan by three wickets in Asia Cup 2010 in Dambulla. The match is remembered for a heated verbal clash between Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar, which ended with the India spinner hitting a six to seal the win. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni scored half-centuries for India in the thrilling game.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2012

In the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli starred with a 148-ball knock of 183 runs and chased down the target of 33 runs. Kohli hit 22 fours and one six during his innings and hit his personal best ODI knock. India claimed the win over their arch-rivals by six wickets.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2014

India suffered a one-wicket win against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2014 after Shahid Afridi helped his team steal the win in the final over. Half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu helped India post 245/8 in the first innings. Whereas, Afridi’s knock alongside Mohammad Hafeez’s fifty helped Pakistan claim the victory.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2016

In the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup, which was also played in the T20 format, India claimed a 5-wicket win over Pakistan. After bowling out Pakistan for 83 runs, India found themselves hanging at 8.3 before Kohli made the rescue. The future captain had scored 49 runs in 51 balls, which took India through to the win.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2018

In the group match of Asia Cup 2018, Rohit Sharma’s 52 and Shikhar Dhawan’s 46 helped India to claim an 8-wicket win over Pakistan, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedhar Jadhav took three wickets each. India continued their dominance in the Super 4s stage, by picking a nine-wicket win. Rohit and Dhawan scored 111* and 114, respectively in the match.