India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Match LIVE?

The Day 2 of Asia Cup 2022 will feature the high-intensity battle between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. This is the first time both teams go head-to-head against each other, following their clash at last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. While India went down by 10-wicket in their previous match against Pakistan, the Men in Blue have undergone significant changes since the loss.

Rohit Sharma is the captain of Team India this time, while they also have a rising bunch of young pacers who have troubled batters in recent competitions. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik’s return to the squad has also played a huge role behind India’s recent success. India heads into the tournament after playing 15 T20Is since June 2022, while Pakistan has played only one T20I match this year.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

Match no. 2 of Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 begin?

The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST/3:00 PM BST/10:00 AM EST on Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup 2022 in India. Interested fans can enjoy the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Cricket.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match inthe US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the match live on Willow TV.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan; Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.