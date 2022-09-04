India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round has begun and India will be taking on Pakistan for the second time in a span of seven days. The high-octane India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be contested at the Dubai International Stadium. Their previous meeting during the league stage ended with India winning the match by five wickets in a crucial nail-biting encounter. While Pakistan will look to settle the scores, India will eye its second win on the trot. Here, we take a look at the details about how to catch India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash live in India.

Where will the IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: When time will the India vs Pakistan match begin?

The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ISTon Sunday, September 4.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup 2022 in India

Where to enjoy the India vs Pakistan live streaming in India?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Cricket at 3:00 pm.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match in US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the match live on Willow TV.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.