India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round has begun and India will be taking on Pakistan for the second time in a span of seven days. The high-octane India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be contested at the Dubai International Stadium. Their previous meeting during the league stage ended with India winning the match by five wickets in a crucial nail-biting encounter. While Pakistan will look to settle the scores, India will eye its second win on the trot. Here, we take a look at the details about how to catch India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash live in India.
The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ISTon Sunday, September 4.
Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup 2022 in India
Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Cricket at 3:00 pm.
Cricket fans in the US can watch the match live on Willow TV.
India
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Pakistan:
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.