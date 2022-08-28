India and Pakistan are currently playing their opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai. It is a high-intensity match with thousands of people in attendance to see their favourite stars play. Rohit Sharma, the captain of team India, decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The fans, who were clearly pleased with him getting to choose whether India will bat or bowl first, erupted in a loud cheer as Rohit was going to speak after winning the toss.

Rohit was observed making expressions after the toss to indicate that he was unable to hear presenter Sanjay Manjrekar. The crowd was equally loud when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came to speak.

Yay won the toss@rohitsharma@teamindia@ pic.twitter.com/fcr3zDF7ho — Asha Khedkar (@Dental_suregon) August 28, 2022

Comparing Rohit to other Indian captains in recent years, it could be said that he has had more luck with the toss. It is a well-known fact that the toss has a significant impact on the game and that success at it can occasionally determine the outcome. Virat Kohli can be considered the unluckiest of all Indian captains given that he hardly ever won the toss while serving as captain. Kohli led the team during the most recent match between India and Pakistan. He blew the toss, which ultimately proved to be one of the key factors in India's defeat.

As far as the match is concerned, India has picked two wickets in the powerplay courtesy of some superb bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan. Bhuvneshwar dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for 10 runs, while Avesh removed Fakhar Zaman for 10 off 6 balls. Pakistan are currently batting at 45-2 in 6.3 overs. Mohammad Rizwan is still intact in the middle at 21 off 21 balls. He is batting with Iftikhar Ahmed at the time of writing this copy.

India vs Pakistan: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan's Playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Image: Twitter/AllIndiaRadio