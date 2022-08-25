India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Tickets: Check Ticket Prices & Where To Buy Them Online

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is gearing up to host the 2022 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October this year. While the Qualifiers for the World Cup begin on October 16, the Super Stage will kick off with Australia’s match against New Zealand. Meanwhile, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in match no. 4 of the Super 12 on October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

Given the hype of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash, cricket fans are much excited to see the teams going against each other at the highest level of international T20 cricket. However, as the tickets for the iconic match went on sale, every seat at the MCG stadium got sold out within five minutes. Fortunately, the ICC announced on Wednesday that standing room tickets will be released by the organizers for the high octane match, scheduled to be played later this year.

ICC releases standing room tickets for the IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup match

In the statement announcing the development, ICC said, “Over 4,000 standing room tickets and a limited number of additional seated allocations will be released from tomorrow (25 August) at t20worldcup.com”. As per the statement, the additional standing room tickets will be released at 7: 30 AM on Thursday. ICC also mentioned that the World Cup organizers will also launch an official re-sale platform closer to the tournament opener on October 26.

Putting out another statement on Thursday, ICC said, "Standing room tickets released on Thursday 25 August to the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan at the MCG have now sold out". "A limited number of packages still remain available for purchase via the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programmes," ICC added. Having said that, here’s a look at ticket prices for India vs Pakistan match, along with details about buying them.

India vs Pakistan at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Ticket Prices

While the Category B tickets in the seated section for India’s match against Pakistan were available at USD 90, the standing room tickets are priced at USD 30. “The standing room tickets will be available for $30 and sold on a first come, first served basis. All fans are encouraged to create their T20 World Cup ticketing account in advance due to the anticipated demand for the additional tickets,” ICC said in the statement.

How to buy tickets for India vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Interested cricket fans can buy tickets for the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup match on the official ticketing site at t20worldcup.com. In order to buy the tickets, you can head into the t20worldcup.com website and go to the ‘Matches’ section. The next step is to select India vs Pakistan match, and proceed with ‘Buy Tickets’. You need to choose the tickets as per requirement and availability before confirming and making the payment.