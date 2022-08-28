India Vs Pakistan: What Records Could Virat Kohli Break On His Historic 100th T20I Match?

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of registering a huge milestone during his side's opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. Kohli is set to play his 100th T20 International for India and become the first Indian cricketer to do so in all formats of the game. So far, the right-handed batter has played 99 T20Is and has scored 3308 runs at an average of 50.12 and with a strike rate of 137.66.

Earlier this year, Kohli played his 100th Test match for the country and became the 12th Indian player to reach the landmark figure in red-ball cricket. Kohli has also featured in 262 ODI games for India. Kohli with his 100th T20I appearance on Sunday will also become the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to play more than 100 T20Is in blue. Rohit Sharma holds the record for playing the most number of T20Is for India (132).

Records that Kohli could break in the 2022 Asia Cup

Kohli could also become the second Indian player after Rohit Sharma to hit 100 or more sixes in T20Is. Kohli has hit 93 sixes for India in the shortest format and needs seven more maximums to reach the milestone. Sharma is the only Indian player as of now to have hit 100 or more sixes in T20Is. He has smashed a whopping 163 T20I sixes for the country.

Kohli is also on the verge of becoming the first Indian player to score 11,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli currently has a total of 10626 T20 runs (international and domestic) and needs 374 more runs to achieve the landmark. The 33-year-old will also look to his score his first T20I century for India. Kohli has not scored a single T20I century since he started playing the shortest format for the country.

The former Indian skipper will also look to regain his form during the match against Pakistan. The Delhi-born cricketer has not been in the best of form for the past couple of years. Kohli has not scored a century in any format of the game since reaching the three-digit mark in a pink ball Test match against Bangladesh in 2019.

The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.

