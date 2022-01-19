India Vs South Africa 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

The first one-day international match between South Africa and India is all set to get underway at Eurolux Boland Park Stadium in Paarl. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST. In absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will lead India in the three-match ODI series. It will be the first time in more than five years that Virat Kohli will play an ODI match as a regular batsman and not as the captain of the side.

India vs South Africa: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, South Africa are ahead with 46 wins in 84 ODIs that the Proteas have played against the Men in Blue. India, on the other hand, have won 35 of those 84 ODI games. India have an upper hand over South Africa when it comes to the last five encounters between the two sides. India have won three out of the last five ODI matches played against South Africa, while the latter have won just one match. One match was abandoned due to rain.

India vs South Africa: Live streaming details

Star Sports Network is broadcasting the bilateral series between India and South Africa live. The first One-Day International match will be broadcast live in multiple Indian languages on a number of Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD. The match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, a Star Network subsidiary.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India’s ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa's ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

India vs South Africa: Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj/Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (vc)

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: KL Rahul, Aiden Markram (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

