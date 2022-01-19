India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Bumrah Dismisses Malan To Open Tally Of Wickets

Quick links:
Proteas opener Janneman Malan was dismissed in the second ball of the fifth over as Bumrah's delivery moved sideways and took Malan's edge before ending up in the gloves of Rishabh Pant. Malan added six runs off 10 balls during his short stay at the crease.
Janeman Malan faced his first delivery of the match in the third over and opened his tally of runs by taking a single in the third ball. de Kock scored his first boundary of the match by hitting Bumrah for four runs in the fifth ball. Malan hit his first boundary in the first ball of the fourth over and the Proteas added five runs from the fourth over.
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling from the other end and the second over started with de Kock taking running for a double in the first ball. South Africa added three runs from the over.
Jasprit Bumrah opened the bowling for India and the first run was added to the Proteas scoreboard by a wide. The third ball over ended in a boundary through leg byes and the over ended with Quinton de Kock taking a single in the final ball.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss at Boland Park in Paarl and opted to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer is set to make his ODI debut for India.
After winning the toss, Bavuma said the wicket looks dry and they would like to make the most of the batting conditions. He added that the bowlers can come into play once the wicket slows down later. KL Rahul also confirmed that India would have batted first as well, but as a team, they are ready to do both. The Indian skipper added Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will start with quality spinners like Ashwin and Chahal in the playing XI. He said the bowlers would eye a few early wickets and put pressure on the Proteas.
India’s ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini
South Africa's ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne
KL Rahul will be making his ODI captaincy debut for India during the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, scheduled to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. Rahul was appointed to lead India in the series after Rohit Sharma failed to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered while preparing for the South Africa tour. Jasprit Bumrah will be KL Rahul's deputy in the series and will also lead the Indian pace attack.
The series also marks the first outing for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli without any responsibility of leading the side, having recently stepped down from the Test captaincy of India. He earlier stepped down from T20I captaincy in November and was removed from the role in ODIs later. Meanwhile, the series will also be the first ODI assignment for the head coach Rahul Dravid.
KL Rahul scored a century in the first Test against the Proteas and he will look to add some valuable runs in the first ODI. Rishabh Pant was the only centurion for India in the Test series, courtesy of his century in the third Test and he will be continuing his batting momentum today.
Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan returned to the squad after last playing for the national team in Sri Lanka, where he led the T20I and ODI squads. He had a great season in the Indian Premier League 2021-22 and will be expected to provide India with a good start in the first ODI at Paarl, partnering skipper Rahul. A the same time, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will be the key players in the Indian middle order. The Indian bowling lineup will be led by Bumrah and it would be interesting to see, who else gets selected in the playing XI.
At the same time, South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma in the limited over series with veterans like David Miller and Quinton de Kock on the side. Marco Jensen was one of the stars of the Test series and will constitute the Proteas pace attack already packed with stars like Kagiso Rabada, Tabrej Shamsi, and Lungi Ngidi.