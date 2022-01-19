India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Bumrah Dismisses Malan To Open Tally Of Wickets

KL Rahul will be making his ODI captaincy debut for India during the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, scheduled to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. Rahul was appointed to lead India in the series after Rohit Sharma failed to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered while preparing for the South Africa tour. Jasprit Bumrah will be KL Rahul's deputy in the series and will also lead the Indian pace attack.

The series also marks the first outing for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli without any responsibility of leading the side, having recently stepped down from the Test captaincy of India. He earlier stepped down from T20I captaincy in November and was removed from the role in ODIs later. Meanwhile, the series will also be the first ODI assignment for the head coach Rahul Dravid.

KL Rahul scored a century in the first Test against the Proteas and he will look to add some valuable runs in the first ODI. Rishabh Pant was the only centurion for India in the Test series, courtesy of his century in the third Test and he will be continuing his batting momentum today.

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan returned to the squad after last playing for the national team in Sri Lanka, where he led the T20I and ODI squads. He had a great season in the Indian Premier League 2021-22 and will be expected to provide India with a good start in the first ODI at Paarl, partnering skipper Rahul. A the same time, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will be the key players in the Indian middle order. The Indian bowling lineup will be led by Bumrah and it would be interesting to see, who else gets selected in the playing XI.

At the same time, South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma in the limited over series with veterans like David Miller and Quinton de Kock on the side. Marco Jensen was one of the stars of the Test series and will constitute the Proteas pace attack already packed with stars like Kagiso Rabada, Tabrej Shamsi, and Lungi Ngidi.