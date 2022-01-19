India Vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA In India, UK, US?

The three-match Test series is done and dusted with India losing the series 1-2. The focus now shifts towards the white-ball cricket and the Men in Blue will be looking for redemption under stand-in skipper KL Rahul. The first ODI will b played at the Bolan Park in Paarl on January 19. The focus will be on Virat Kohli as he will take the field as a player and not as a skipper. Let's take a look at India vs South Africa Live Streaming details and India vs South Africa 1st ODI preview.

India vs South Africa live telecast: Where to watch the match in India

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels. The ODI match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 19.

India vs South Africa live streaming

while the India vs South Africa live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.

Where to watch the match in UK

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be shown on SkySports Cricket and will be telecasted at 9:00 AM local time

Where to watch the match in US

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be shown on Willow TV in US and the telecast will start at 10:30 AM local time

India vs South Africa 1st ODI preview

The head-to-head battle sees Proteas having an advantage over Men in Blue. South Africa have won 46 of the 84 matches against India, with Team India only winning 35. Coming to teams with Rohit Sharma missing the series due to injury skipper KL Rahul will be looking to shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs ta the top. Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in contention for the other opener's slot.

However, Dhawan is likely to get the nod due to his experience while Gaikwad will have to wait for his turn. With the captaincy burden gone Virat Kohli will look to return in form by scoring big runs during the three-match ODI series. With Hardik Pandya not in the team, Venkatesh Iyer is expected to play the role of a finisher as well as a pace-bowling all-rounder down the batting order. The bowling department will be led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah with veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar expected to feature in the first match.

South Africa on the other hand will be without the service of Kagiso Rabada who was released from the team. Anrich Nortje is also out with a hip injury, while captain Temba Bavuma comes back to lea the team after breaking his thumb in Sri Lanka. Several senior players who were rested for the Netherlands series are also coming into the team. All eyes will be on Quinton de Kock, who announced his retirement from Tests after the Boxing Day match, but has returned from paternity leave.

Image: India Cricket Team/ Cricket South Africa/ Instagram