India Vs South Africa 1st ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Paarl?

The KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team will lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series from January 19, after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded three-match Test series. The ODI series will begin on Wednesday with the first ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl, it will also be former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s first 50-over assignment after being removed as India's limited-overs skipper. India seek revival in the ODI series under a new skipper (KL Rahul), following their disappointing show in the Tests, which also denied them their first-ever series victory in South Africa.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Weather Forecast

The first ODI between both teams is scheduled to be played at Boland Park in Paarl and will start at 10:30 AM local time, and 2:00 PM IST. The weather in Paarl on Wednesday is expected to remain clear while the temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. There are predictions of rain on Tuesday, which may lead to a higher percentage of humidity in the weather. For fans wondering if the rain will play a spoilsport in the match, currently, there are no chances of precipitation on Wednesday.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Pitch Report

Meanwhile, the pitch at Boland Park is known to be a high-scoring track alongside having a quick outfield. The track is expected to favor pace bowlers looking to unsettle batters. At the same time, the team choosing to bat first in the match can be expected to score big runs.

India vs South Africa ODI series: Full squads

India's Full Squad: KL Rahul (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

South Africa Full Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi