India and South Africa are currently locking horns against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first at Greenfield International Stadium. After the toss, Rohit revealed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not playing in the first T20I.

IND vs SA 1st T20: Why is Bumrah not playing?

Rohit revealed why speedster Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the playing XI for the first game against the Proteas. Rohit stated that Bumrah picked up a niggle in the morning because of which he has been left out of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game. Bumrah recently made his comeback to the Indian team after recovering from a back injury. He was part of the three-match T20I series against Australia, where he played in two matches and picked one wicket. Bumrah did not look in his best shape during the contest as he conceded a whopping 50 runs in the third T20I without picking a single wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia.

India vs South Africa: Playing XIs

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa's playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (vc), Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

(with PTI inputs)