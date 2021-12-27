India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs SA In India, UK, US

The first Test match between India and South Africa is currently underway in Centurion, where the visitors have posted 272 runs on the board after a day's play. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, the two Karnataka friends, were the highlights of the day as they together scored 117 runs for India before the latter was controversially dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 60 runs. Rahul, on the other hand, went on to score his seventh Test century in the game as he remained unbeaten at 122 off 248 balls alongside Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 40 off 81 balls before stumps on Day One.

IND vs SA: How to watch Boxing Day Test live in India?

The ongoing bilateral series between India and South Africa is being live telecast on Star Sports Network. Day Two of the first Test match will be live broadcast in multiple languages on various channels of Star Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live-streamed on the video-streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network.

IND vs SA: How to watch Boxing Day Test live in the UK?

Sky Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to telecast the India versus South Africa series live in the United Kingdom. Fans can tune in to Sky Sports to watch Day Two of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa. The live telecast of the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am in the UK.

IND vs SA: How to watch Boxing Day Test live in the USA?

In the United States and Canada, the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa is being live telecast on Willow TV. Fans in the northern American territories can switch to Willow TV to enjoy the bilateral series between the top sides in the world. The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st Test is scheduled to begin at 2.30 a.m. in the United States.

