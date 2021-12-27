India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rain Delays Start Of Play On 2nd Day In Centurion

The start of play on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and South Africa has been delayed due to rain. The second day of play was scheduled to start at 1:00 pm IST, however, due to disruption caused by the rain, the live-action has been delayed. As per Star Sports, the official broadcast partner for the series, the rain has stopped pouring down in Centurion but the covers are still on.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

India will resume batting at 272/3 when the play starts on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane will start for India on Monday after finishing Day 1 at unbeaten scores of 122 and 40 runs, respectively.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against the Proteas. KL Rahul opened the batting for India alongside Mayank Agarwal and the duo forged a 117-run partnership before the latter was dismissed controversially by Lungi Ngidi for 60 runs.

After Ngidi trapped Agarwal LBW, the South African team went upstairs to challenge the on-field decision by the umpire, who had given not-out. The replays showed the ball hitting the top of the leg stump. But Agarwal was not happy with the ball tracking as he believed it was going over the stumps.

Cheteshwar Pujara's poor run of form continued as he was dismissed by Ngidi for a golden duck. Indian skipper Virat Kohli then forged an important partnership with KL Rahul before being dismissed for 35 off 94 balls. After Kohli's dismissal, Rahane joined Rahul in the middle and batted until stumps on Day 1 to put India in a commanding position.

