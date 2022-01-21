India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

In a very crucial clash, the Indian cricket team will take on the South African cricket team in the second ODI match at Boland Park in Paarl. It will be a tough fixture for India as they look to bounce back from a loss in the last meeting between the two. India lost by 31 runs but were thoroughly outclassed with the bat and with the ball. South Africa had two of their players Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der-Dussen scored centuries while bowling really well and taking wickets at regular intervals.

Let's take a look at the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and live streaming information ahead of the 2nd ODI match.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Predicted XI

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Dream11 Team

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Rassie van der-Dussen

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der-Dussen

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Top Picks

India

Shikhar Dhawan: He was in superb form in the last game as scored 79 runs off 84 balls and looked really strong.

Jasprit Bumrah: He managed to pick two wickets and conceded only 48 runs in his 10 overs, he is definitely India's best bowler.

South Africa

Rassie van der Dussen: He was in stunning form in the last game and scored a century he managed to get 129* runs in just 96 balls.

Temba Bavuma: He played a slow and very assured innings as he too got to his century and ended up with 110 runs in 143 balls.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

As per our India vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, India should manage to win despite losing the first ODI match. South Africa was in top form in the last ODI and India will need to improve significantly if they want to win.

Image: BCCI