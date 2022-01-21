India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA In India, UK, US?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa is all set to get underway at Boland Park in Paarl. After going down by 31 runs in the first ODI, Team India will look to make a strong comeback in the second game of the three-match series to remain alive in the contest.

The focus will be on KL Rahul to see whether he makes changes to the playing XI after losing the first match. South Africa, on the other hand, is expected to go in with the same team.

India vs South Africa: How to watch the match in India?

Cricket fans in India can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the ongoing bilateral series between India and South Africa. The second ODI between the two sides will be televised live on multiple Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD. The match will also be live-streamed for online audiences in India. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs South Africa: How to watch the match in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports to watch the live telecast of the India-South Africa ODI series. In the UK, the match will begin at 9:00 am GMT.

India vs South Africa: How to watch the match in the US?

Willow TV has the right to live broadcast the India-South Africa series in the United States and its neighbouring territories, including Canada. In the US, the live telecast will begin at 10:30 am EST.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Preview

India's Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (Captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's Probable XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jensen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Head-to-head record: In a head-to-head matchup, South Africa has an upper hand over the Men in Blue. The Proteas have won 47 of the 85 one-day international matches it has played against India, while India has only won 35.

Image: BCCI/Twitter