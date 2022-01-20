India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Tactical Changes Captain KL Rahul Could Make For Next Game

India lost to South Africa by 31 runs in the first India vs South Africa ODI match on Wednesday. It was a subpar performance from the Indian team and they will be looking to perform better in the next match. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul will be looking to make shake things up as India need to win the next two ODI matches to clinch the series. Take a look at some of the changes that KL Rahul could essentially implement to help Team India perform better.

A change in the opening?

While KL Rahul has been a sensation while opening the batting, ODI captain Rohit Sharma will be opening with Shikhar Dhawan on his return from injury. So it would be beneficial for KL Rahul to start playing in the middle order given the struggles of the middle order who have failed to put up runs. Having a youngster like Ruturaj Gaikwad opening the batting could also be a good option and may help the team score better.

Middle-order needs to start performing

India's middle-order failed to produce runs in the first ODI as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer scored a combined total of 35 runs. Venkatesh Iyer could find himself on the bench for Suryakumar Yadav as Shreyas and Pant are considered too important to be pushed out. And if KL Rahul starts batting in at No. 4 or 5 then that could be just what the squad needs. It could be the stability and leadership the middle-order needs to help India chase better or set higher targets.

Venkatesh Iyer included as all-rounder; not utilised

Iyer was selected in the squad and people expected him to bowl but he went without bowling a single ball through the first ODI. It would be a better choice to go for a specialised batsman instead if the all-rounder is not being used for bowling. Or maybe India could do with a sixth bowler and Shardul Thakur can be brought in sooner for batting.

India's spinners bowled well but were missing wickets

For the India vs South Africa ODI series, India decided to go with two spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. They both bowled well but were unable to grab wickets. Ashwin did get one very important one but Chahal did not manage. However, these two would suit India more in the coming two ODI matches and KL Rahul should go with them.

Over-reliance on Bumrah

There is no doubt that India's best pacer is Jasprit Bumrah and he proved himself by grabbing two wickets in the last match. However, Shardul and Bhuveneshwar Kumar were disappointing in their bowling as they did not look as threatening as they can. They will need to bowl better and get those crucial wickets when the partnerships start to build.