India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Weather Report, Predicted XI, Team News And Fantasy Tips

After coming up short in the 1st ODI, Team India will look to keep the series alive by winning the 2nd ODI match in Ranchi. The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 9. The contest is scheduled for a 1:30 pm start. Stand-in skipper for Team India Shikhar Dhawan will hope to score runs and give the team a solid start, while the talented Shubman Gill will also look for a big knock having failed to do so in the opening match. Sanju Samson will look to replicate his batting form from the 1st ODI.

South Africa will be playing for crucial Super League points on offer which will give an automatic qualification for them for the next year's ODI World Cup. David Miller has shown excellent form on this tour having smashed his second T20I ton as well. Moreover, his form continued in the first ODI too as his brilliant half-century. The left-hander will aim for another big knock in the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI. Ahead of the all-important IND vs SA 2nd ODI match, we take a look at the weather forecast and predicted XI.

Will rains play spoilsport during India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

According to Accuweather, there will be thunderstorms during the match which means there could be a delayed start. However, the weather only gets better in the evening but the cloud cover is going to remain throughout the day. The humidity is expected to be around 75 per cent. It remains to be seen if both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

India vs South Africa team news

India will be without pacer Deepak Chahar after the pacer was ruled out of the series due to injury. Washington Sundar was named as the replacement for Chahar. South Africa on the other hand will be without Dwaine Pretorius for the rest of the matches and T20 World Cup after the allrounder broke his thumb.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Probable XI

India probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa probable XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje,Andile Phehlukwayo.

India vs South Africa top fantasy picks

Sanju Samson

The Indian wicketkeeper batter proved this by scoring 86 runs off 63 balls in the first ODI match. He will be eyeing yet another big score and taking the team past the finish line.

David Miller

The left-hander smashed 106 runs in the second T20I match. In the 1st ODI, he scored unbeaten 75 runs off 63 balls which helped Proteas post defending total on the board. He will hope to carry his form in 2nd ODI as well.

Shardul Thakur

The bowling allrounder not only scored runs but also picked up wickets in the 1st ODI. Thakur picked up two wickets while conceding only 35 runs in eight overs. He also smashed 33 runs off 31 balls. He will look to produce yet another brilliant all-round performance in the 2nd ODI.