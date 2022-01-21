India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Will Rain Gods Torment KL Rahul-led India In Must-win Tie?

The KL Rahul-led Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the second one-day international on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time and at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl.

India will look to make a strong comeback into the series as the side is currently 1-0 down in the three-match encounter. Before the start of the second ODI match, let's take a look at the weather forecast for Paarl.

India vs South Africa: Weather forecast

In terms of the weather, the second one-day international between India and South Africa is set to go on as planned. The weather in Paarl will be sunny throughout the day, with no rain forecast for the duration of the match, ensuring another exciting contest between the two sides. The temperature is expected to be around 38 degrees Celcius on Friday.

India vs South Africa: Pitch report

Boland Park's pitch, which is known for being a high-scoring park with quick outfields, is likely to favour batters more. Fast bowlers are also likely to benefit in the second half, with spinners expected to play a role in the middle overs. Choosing to bat first should be the ideal option for the team winning the toss at Boland Park.

India vs South Africa ODI series: Full squads

India's Full Squad: KL Rahul (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa's Full Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj (VC), Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa: Probable XIs

India's Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (Captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's Probable XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jensen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Image: CSA/Insta