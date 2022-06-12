India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, H2H, Playing XI, Pitch Report & More

The Indian cricket team, led by youngster Rishabh Pant will be looking to level the five-match T20I series against South Africa, 1-1, when both teams clash at the second T20I game on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The visitors started off the series with a mega win by seven wickets in the 1st T20I at Delhi on Thursday, after chasing down a high-scoring target of 212 runs. While the Men in Blue look to make a comeback in the second match, here’s a look at the important details like the Dream11 predictions, head-to-head stats, playing XI news, pitch report, and more, ahead of the game.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Head-to-head stats

India and South Africa have clashed against each other for a total of 16 times previously in T20I cricket. In terms of head-to-head stats, India have an edge over the Proteas team, as the Men in Blue have returned with wins in nine matches. At the same time, South Africa has won on seven occasions.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Pitch Report

Playing at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, South Africa already have a win over the home team. Meanwhile, out of the last five T20I encounters of both teams, India has won only two games, while the Proteas squad has won three games. It is pertinent to mention that South Africa has won four T20I games in India, while India has won only once.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Dream11 Predictions and Playing XI news

India predicted playing XIs: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa predicted playing XIs: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dream11 Team-

Keepers – Quinton de Kock (C), Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (VC), Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Key Milestones

Indian lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is three wickets away from surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of highest wickets takers for India in T20Is. Ashwin sits third in the list with a total of 61 wickets in his tally.

Kagiso Rabada needs one more wicket to reach the milestone of 50 wickets in T20I cricket and become the second-fastest South African after Imran Tahir to do so. Imran took 31 matches to achieve the feat.

